Rihanna surprises when announcing ‘Rihissue’, her new project

Rihanna just announced her new music project. Although the artist’s fans have been waiting for a long time for her to release her new album, for this we will still have to wait a little longer, since what the singer from Barbados has announced is far from being a new album.

However, it does have to do with her recordings to date, as Rihanna will release a reissue of all of them on vinyl, under the name ‘Rihissue’. It is a collection in colored vinyls, which is already available for pre-reservation.

The discs included in this exclusive collection, of which there will be limited units They are: Music of the sun (2005), A girl like me (2006), Good girl gone bad (2007), Rated R (2009), Loud (2010) Talk Talk Talk (2011), Unapologetic (2012) and Anti ( 2016).

“Today’s kids will never know what vinyl is”, they said! #theRIHissue https://t.co/hseweBVnhT pic.twitter.com/ekN3EjWNw4 – Rihanna (@rihanna) November 4, 2021

A collector’s edition and not suitable for all budgets, as each of the vinyl included in the reissue will cost approximately between 100 and 140 dollars.

The ‘Rihissue’ collection promises to be a success, as less than 24 hours after the artist’s announcement, Anti’s red vinyl was already sold out. What’s more, the artist has also launched a merchandising collection of each of these vinyls, related to the content of each of his albums.

In the meantime, Rihanna fans are still waiting for news of her next album, and she, little by little, is releasing brushstrokes of it. «You do not expect what you are going to be able to hear. What you have previously heard about me has nothing to do with it. I’m really experimenting. I think music is like fashion where you have to play. We’re having a great time and it’s going to be a completely different album »explained the artist.