Ricardo Pepi: United States, the best decision, above Mexico

Three days from facing the Mexican team for the first time, the 18-year-old forward Ricardo Pepi, of Mexican parents and born in Laredo, Texas, assured at a press conference that electing the Selection of the United States on El Tri, has been the best decision you have taken.

And it is that the attacker of FC Dallas of the MLS had the opportunity to wear the Mexico jersey in the U16 teamHowever, in the end he opted for the Stars and Stripes, which summoned him to the team U-17 who played the Category World Cup in Brazil 2019.

“So far it is the best decision. The United States Federation has supported me since I was 13 or 14 years old, has always been there supporting me, has given me opportunities, and the truth is the best decision I have made, “said the footballer.

There he was questioned about the process he went through to decide for one of the two teams, noting that the family was the key to choosing, as well as the connection he has always had with American football, where he began his career in the third division with the North Texas FC of the city of Arlington.

“You know I had a talk with my dad, with my whole family and we just put everything on the table”Commented the player, who has already scored three goals in the four games he has played with the May selectionr in the World Cup qualifier heading to Qatar 2022.

“For any player who is into this Mexican-American issue, I feel that you have to follow your own path and make the decision with your heart. I feel that it is very important to have a feeling of connection between you and the national team you are playing for, so follow your heart. “

Finally, Pepi talked about how special next Friday’s game will be against the Mexican team and how motivating it has been for him to be called up by the coach Gregg Berhalter, to face this match.

“Mexico, I feel that we have talked about how special it will be and what motivating that is for me only to be summoned to the national team to be able to play this game. This game made me work harder, “he concluded.