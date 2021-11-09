Ricardo Pepi does not regret choosing the United States over Mexico: ‘I made the right decision’

Dallas FC forward Ricardo Pepi said he made the right decision to choose the United States over Mexico

USA — Ricardo Pepi had the possibility to choose to represent Mexico or USA Course to Qatar 2022. He opted for the country of the Stars and Stripes, which receives El Tri, next Friday, and ensures that he does not regret his decision.

“So far, I think I have made the right decision. The United States Federation has always been there to support me, since I was 13 or 14 years old. They have given me the opportunity to be where I am today. I think it was the best decision, “he commented. Ricardo Pepi, striker for the US team.

Ricardo Pepi, during a duel with the United States in the Concacaf World Cup qualifier. Getty Images

Pepi is 18 years old and, in the summer, Gerardo Martino spoke to him, to persuade him to leave the United States selection and join the cause of Mexico. The Dallas FC player pondered the decision, but in the end chose the team he commands Greg berhalter.

“I had a talk with my dad, with my whole family and we just put everything on the table, before making a final choice,” confessed the attacker of the USA, at a press conference.

With the United States National Team, Ricardo Pepi has scored three goals, since he rejected Mexico and has earned a place on Berhalter’s team. Contrary to other players who were in the same position and chose the Tricolor, as Julian Araujo and David ochoa, who have not yet debuted with Martino’s team.

Pepi, at age 16, was summoned by Mexico to a camp, although it was the United States that did all the monitoring of the footballer and managed to snatch the Mexican team from him.

The front Ricardo PepiAt 18, he prepares to face Mexico, as a United States national team, without any remorse.