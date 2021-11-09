Review of the movie ‘Spencer’ about the life of Princess Diana

The cast, with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, is brilliant, and the finish in a convertible is sublime. So why the rest of Spencer of Pablo Larraín is such a superficial exercise?

It was not long ago that the Chilean director made another reflection on the creation of a myth in the similarly conceptual Jackie. It was also an elegant film with a captivating lead performance by Natalie Portman as Jaqueline Kennedy and jarring and heartbreaking original music by Mica Levi. Here, he again conducts an empathetic character study (this time with a jazzy soundtrack by Jonny Greenwood) on a figure and personality at the height of 20th century fame and tragedy.

Jackie it had the prickly edges of a psychological thriller wrapped in memories of a painful past. Spencer, which opens in theaters on Friday, is a more ghostly story: a dreamlike and luxurious version of The shining (“The Shining”), in which the Overlook Hotel is the residence of Queen Elizabeth II in Sandringham, where Princess Diana often wanders in isolation and suffocating restlessness. When she escapes one night and is approached by guards with flashlights, Diana tells them, “Say you saw a ghost.”

This image provided by Neon shows Kristen Stewart in a scene from “Spencer.” (Pablo Larrain / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

So it usually is Spencer, written by Steven Knight (Eastern Promises, Locke) with overwhelming anguish. Everything is in quotes. Everything is metaphorical and foreboding. It is the year 1991, six years before Diana’s death, at the height of her discord with the royal family. Diana is aware of Carlos’s relationship with Camila Parker Bowles; This Christmas gathering is when he supposedly decided to end his marriage. On Spencer, the family has already unsheathed their knives for Diana. They blame her.

“I am a magnet for insanity,” he says. “The madness of other people.”

But it takes a while before Diana comes into contact with anyone. Larraín begins the film with an army caravan on a tree-lined road to Sandringham, during preparations for the holidays. All of the actual “Spencer” trappings are militaristic and, we think, possibly fatal to Diana. His suspected bodyguard is an officer (Timothy Spall) and the cook (Sean Harris) quotes battle dialogue from Henry V. “Will they kill me?” Diana asks, referring to the royal family.

But before they show up, Diana quickly roams the nearby hills in her convertible. He goes into a cafe to ask for directions. As everyone gapes at her, she pretends to be the lost princess, eating up the scene. Once she is late, Diana remains lonely. Spencer It includes brief appearances by Carlos (Jack Farthing) and Queen Elizabeth II (Stella Gonet), but Larraín’s film exists in a dreamy and stylish setting created entirely from Diana’s anguished interior. Spencer it is presented as a “fable of a true tragedy.”

Both in Jackie like in SpencerLarraín deserves credit for avoiding the common structure of a biographical film. (Some have even begun to wonder if their next film will be about Britney Spears.) Each portrait is sensitive and explores its characters. But abstract guesswork is not an especially revealing substitute for biographical conventions. The drama is drawn so starkly – with a Diana oppressed by the traditions and restrictions of the evil royal family – that she falls into a repeating series of encounters with gossipy staff members (Sally Hawkins plays a trusted escort Diana) , sweeter moments with her children (played by Jack Nielen and Freddie Spry) and increasingly abstract scenes of Diana’s bulimia and her tragic fate, with appearances by Anne Boleyn (Amy Manson).

Is any of this blurred? Not really. But SpencerPlayful to the point of absurdity at times, it is so symbolic that its tenuous relationship with any historical reality could be left aside. Actually, Spencer it could be more about Kristen Stewart than Lady Di. The intelligence of the cast lies in the many parallels between Stewart and Diana, both young women who were left under the microscope with their own burdens and pleasures of fame. Some have praised the technical mastery of Stewart’s acting – the accent, the gestures – but for me acting is not just about transformation. At no point does one forget that it is Stewart playing Diana, and one could easily take Diana’s rebellion as Stewart’s. Spencer It might be a disappointment as a story about Diana, but as an exaggerated portrayal of Stewart it is magical.

Spencer, a Neon premiere, is rated R (requiring those under 17 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian) from the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) for some dialogue. Duration: 111 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.