Reconstruction of the fatal shot in ‘Rust’

Both Gutiérrez-Reed and Halls have been the subject of complaints in previous productions.

In 2019, Halls was fired from the film Freedom’s Path after a gun was unexpectedly discharged on set, causing a minor injury to a crew member, his production company said. Neither Halls nor his attorneys responded to requests for comment.

Gutierrez-Reed, who had learned to be a gunsmith from his father, Thell Reed, a Hollywood weapons expert, had just started out as a chief gunsmith. On a recent podcast, she noted that she had just finished shooting her first movie as a chief of armament, a Western named The old way starring Nicolas Cage, and revealed that “I almost didn’t take the job because I wasn’t sure I was ready.”

Stu Brumbaugh, one of the stagehands at The old way, said in an interview that she had recommended that Gutierrez-Reed be fired after she witnessed two unannounced shots from guns she was holding, shocking others and, in one case, sparking an angry reaction. by Cage. She was not fired, she said, which she sees as proof of a broader problem in which producers are trying to cut costs by hiring less experienced staff. CNN had already reported on the incident.

Gutiérrez-Reed’s attorneys said she “had never been accidentally shot” during her career; did not respond to follow-up questions about the incident in The old way.

“Ultimately, this set would never have been compromised if live ammunition had not been introduced,” his lawyers said of the set from Rust. “Hannah has no idea where the live bullets came from.”

A ‘cold weapon’ that actually wasn’t

“Cold gun!” Halls yelled after lunch, as he handed the revolver to Baldwin.

Then, as Baldwin practiced drawing, the gun went off.

Hutchins stepped back and they helped her to the ground. Souza saw blood on his body and then realized that he was bleeding too. Hutchins said she couldn’t feel her legs.