Real Madrid | Ancelotti does not lose sight of Brahim Díaz

Author of four goals and two assists in the eleven official matches that he has played this season, the Malaga-born Brahim Diaz has already established himself as one of the main leaders of the AC Milan, squad that leads the A series (next to Naples).

Follow after this announcement

His remarkable performance has served him to receive the call of the Selection of Spain absolute. After his debut back in June, the midfielder returns to a call from the Red and will have the opportunity to add new minutes in the clashes that the national team must play these next days against Greece and Sweden.

Close surveillance

Of his performances with the team led by Luis Enrique, the Real Madrid. According to account Central defense, at the express request of Carlo Ancelotti, several scouts of the entity will witness the matches in Spain and will be especially attentive to the level offered by a player who was also examined in the match that yesterday measured the rossoneri with Inter Milan.

Díaz, only 22 years old, acts in the Lombard box on loan from an entity Meringue with which he maintains a contract until June 2025. Since Carletto He does not lose sight of him, it seems clear that if the footballer maintains his line of progression, next year he will have the possibility of winning a place in the first team.