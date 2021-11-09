Ranking Netflix in Spain: Top 10 of the most watched movies of today Monday, November 08

Dont waste your time! Instead of searching and looking for what to see, take advantage of the resources offered by this platform streaming for access the best movies in Spain. Just hit the play and enjoy!

We refer to the list of Netflix with their best titles, where a classification is made according to who is watching what at this precise moment. Read on for all the details.

1. How hard is love!

An unfortunate in love Los Angeles girl falls in love with an East Coast guy over a dating app and decides to surprise him for Christmas, only to find out she’s been cheated on. But the object of her affection actually lives in the same city and the boy who cheated on her offers to set them up if she pretends to be his girlfriend during the holidays.

2. The army of thieves

A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Ludwig Dieter to lead a group of would-be robbers on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse.

3. The harder will be the fall

Outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) has been released from prison, so he rallies his gang to hunt down Rufus and seek revenge.

Four. Yara

Obsessed with the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl, a determined attorney goes to great lengths to find out the truth. Based on a real case.

5. Army of the dead

A group of mercenaries decide to carry out the biggest robbery ever in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada just after an epidemic of the undead occurs. For this they will have to enter a quarantine zone, with the risks that this entails.

6. Amine

In 16th century Zazzau, now Zaria, Nigeria, Amina must use her military skills and tactics to defend her family’s kingdom. Based on a true story.

7. Transformers: The Last Knight

Two species at war: one of flesh and blood, the other of metal. The Last Knight breaks with the original myth of the Transformers franchise and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war and Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future is buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of the Transformers on Earth. Saving our world is in the hands of a unique alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and a professor at the University of Oxford (Laura Haddock). There is a moment in the life of every human being when we are called to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes; heroes will become villains and only one world will survive: theirs or ours. Fifth Transformers film directed by Michael Bay.

8. A father for Christmas

Four warring sisters take a crash course in how to achieve good family harmony when their estranged father unexpectedly shows up at their elegant mansion for Christmas.

9. Two parents for unequal

Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) have teamed up to offer their children the perfect Christmas. This new team is put to the test when Dusty’s grumpy dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s ultra-loving and cuddly dad (John Lithgow) arrive to turn the holiday season into complete chaos. Sequel to “Parents by unequal.”

10. Push

The Division, a clandestine government agency, has a dark purpose: to genetically alter normal people into soldiers with psychic powers. Those who do not want to participate or who are against, are eliminated. Nick Gant (Evans) has been hiding from the Division since his father was murdered as a child. Nick has inherited his telekinetic powers. Hidden in Hong Kong, he feels safe, but will be forced out of hiding when Cassie (Fanning), a 13-year-old girl who can see the future, crosses his path. Cassie asks for his help in finding Kira (Belle), a young woman who has the most powerful of the psychic abilities developed by the Division: she can implant thoughts in the minds of others. Kira has the key to ending the Division and Nick and Cassie have to find it before they do.

