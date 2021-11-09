Ralf Rangnick’s four requests to Manchester United

As was commented during the session last Sunday, November 7, Ralf rangnick has been related to him again Manchester United. All this, as is evident, to take over the reins of a project that is stumbling along so far this year. A position that, for now, corresponds to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In theory, the Norwegian Mister has the confidence of the upper echelons of the Red Devils until the competition is resumed, after a selection break. Of course, the former sports director of Red Bull Salzburg would be in an ideal position to sit on the bench. Old trafford.

Denis Zakaria, Nordi Mukiele, Dani Olmo and Erling Haaland

And we cannot lose sight of what is published in the Manchester Evening News. The aforementioned media assures that Rangnick would be delighted with the opportunity to direct one of the clubs with the longest historical history of the Premier League. Anyway, it would establish a series of requirements to set course for United.

All this because he looks directly at the Bundesliga in relation to various market objectives to drive the MU. To start, we talk about the midfielder Denis Zakaria (24 years, Borussia Mönchengladbach) and right-hand side Nordi mukiele (24 years, RB Leipzig). Also, Ralf Rangnick would sigh for the attackers Dani Olmo (23 years old, Leipzig) and Erling haaland (21 years, Borussia Dortmund). In short, four very ambitious requests to supply Solskjaer in the Red Devils.