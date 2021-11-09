Rainbow diet: What is it and how to follow this healthy eating method?

The rainbow diet It is a type of diet that allows the people who carry it out to take care of their health and provide nutrients, vitamins and minerals that provide us with every food we put into our mouths.

There are several types of diets that allow us to reach our goal in addition to nourishing the body with great benefits offered by the natural foods that we have in our day to day, one of these diets is the rainbow, do you know it?

If you are looking for a healthy lifestyle and you want to incorporate foods that allow you to have a control and balance of the meals we eat, then The Truth News He shares the tips for choosing a proper diet.

What is and what is the importance of the rainbow diet?

Importance of the colorful diet

This type of diet is focused on eating various fruits and vegetables of different colors that manage to collect a variety of nutrients that the body needs to stay healthy and in optimal conditions.

The importance of this type of diet is endorsed by various experts who conclude that a varied diet that includes the colors of the rainbows helps to take care of our health and incorporate a wide variety of foods of natural origin.

According to nutrition experts from the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center clinic, this type of diet is used as a way to stimulate patients’ interest in eating a healthier diet.

What are the benefits of the rainbow diet?

Benefits of the colorful diet

These are the benefits that this type of healthy eating can bring:

Eating many colors through this type of food can reduce the risk of losing vital nutrients and thanks to fruits or vegetables, provide hundreds of phytonutrients, including carotenoids and flavonoids, which have anti-inflammatory benefits among other sources of vitamins and minerals that can be found.

This method also helps detox the body after making sure that at least two-thirds of your plate is covered in colorful foods.

Reduces the risk of cancer

Experts determined that low-fat plant-based diets can reduce cancer risk and improve survival in people with breast, colon, and prostate cancers, and even melanomas.

So if you are interested in enjoying the benefits of including vegetables and fruits of all kinds of colors in a rainbow diet, we recommend that you consult with a specialist doctor who designs and guides an appropriate way to eat this type of food, in a style healthy life for your body.

