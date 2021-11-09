Raiders cut Damon Arnette after video with death threats

The cornerback’s loss comes days after the team also cut Henry Ruggs III after a fatal crash in Las Vegas; were the two first-round recruits for the Raiders in 2019

HENDERSON – Las vegas raiders they have released the second year cornerback Damon Arnette, a 2020 first-round recruit, after a video surfaced this weekend of making death threats while teaching firearms.

ArnetteThe 25-year-old had been on injured reserve since Oct. 9. Also, he faces charges for a car accident that occurred in Las Vegas, last October.

In a video that circulated on social media, Damon Arnette can be seen displaying firearms and threatening to kill someone unspecified. Getty Images

“A very painful decision,” said the general manager of the Raiders, Mike mayock, in a conference call. “We spend significant time, effort, and resources, trying to help you in all aspects of your life.

“There have been a number of bad decisions over the past year or so, but we can’t stand, we can’t stand the video of Damon with a gun, threatening to take a life. The content was unacceptable, contrary to our values ​​and our owner Mark Davis It has been very clear and very consistent that this is not the way we are going to conduct ourselves in the community. The final point, the Raiders They are not going to tolerate this kind of behavior. “

Mayock added that he has spoken with Arnette, his father, and others in his life, and “from my perspective, he is a very talented young man with a good heart. NFL. But not now, not with the Raiders“.

A surprise selection on turn 19 from Ohio State, Arnette He played in just 13 games, with seven starting, since the start of last season, and recorded a total of three passes defended and 29 tackles, 23 of them solo.

Mayock admitted that there was “significant concern” about the character of Arnette leaving the schoolboy, but the Raiders felt they could help him on and off the field, and they knew the coaches of Ohio State like to trust their advice and choose Arnette.

“At the time, we thought it was an acceptable risk … after investigating Arnette more than anyone in the years we’ve been here. And obviously, we failed, and that’s 100 percent my fault. “

TO Mayock he was asked the perception of young players in a 24-hour city as Las Vegas, and said that there is always the perception of how a player “fits” in a community.

“Can a country boy live in a big city, or vice versa? … We do have to be aware of Vegas. But my thing is, in almost any medium to large city in the country, if you want to find problems, you will find them. And our job is to find guys who can overcome that. “

The Raiders they released the wide receiver last week Henry Ruggs III after his shock took the life of Tina Tintor 23-year-old and her dog, and she has Ruggs facing a charge of driving under the influence causing death, and driving without caution, with a possible sentence of up to 46 years in prison.

Ruggs and Arnette were the first two selections of the Raiders in 2020.

Also, they had three recruits in the third round: the runner Lynn bowden jr., who was transferred before the 2020 campaign started; wide receiver Bryan edwards, who is a starter but failed to catch a pass four times Sunday during the loss of Las Vegas 23-16 against New York Giants; and the linebacker Tanner muse, who spent his rookie season on injured reserve and was released prior to the start of the current season.

The two fourth-round recruits that year for the Raiders they were the offensive lineman John simpson, a starter as a left guard, and the cornerback Amik robertson, deactivated without injury against the Giants.

Also, this Monday, Mayock confirmed that Raiders they had signed DeSean Jackson, as the wide receiver had indicated on Sunday.

“He signed his contract a short time ago. It’s a Raider. He’s a Bay Area boy who also attended Lime. He told us … on our Zoom call the other day that he looked good in black and silver, “he said. Mayock.