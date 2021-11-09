Price of the dollar today, November 9, closes stable again

Today Tuesday, November 9, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.3251 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. The peso fell 0.0023 cents against the spot interbank dollar to stand at 20.3254 pesos, compared to the close of the Banxico. On this day the exchange rate depreciates marginally.

For the second consecutive day, the peso remained stable in the foreign exchange market, falling less than a cent during a session marked by the publication of consumer prices in Mexico, which reflected higher inflation than expected.

The consumer’s price index (INCP) had an increase of 6.26% last October and is the highest increase for that month since 2017, exceeding expert estimates.

Besides, the Underlying inflation –Which does not include the prices of the most volatile products- reached 5.19%, reaching its highest point since May 2009.

With these economic results, the forecasts of a rise in the reference rate of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

Tomorrow an analogous data will be released for the economy of state United, where it is also suspected that a high index is a sign of an anticipated rise in the interest rate of the Federal Reserve.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.3254 – Sale: $ 20.3254

: Buy $ 20.3254 – Sale: $ 20.3254 HSBC : Buy: $ 19.84 – Sale: $ 21.29

: Buy: $ 19.84 – Sale: $ 21.29 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.72 – Sale: $ 20.85

: Buy: $ 19.72 – Sale: $ 20.85 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 20.60

Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 20.60 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.20 – Sale: $ 20.60

Buy: $ 19.20 – Sale: $ 20.60 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.70 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 18.70 – Sale: $ 21.50 IXE: Buy: $ 19.20 – Sale: $ 20.60

Buy: $ 19.20 – Sale: $ 20.60 Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 20.90 Monex: Buy: $ 19.93 – Sale: $ 20.93

Buy: $ 19.93 – Sale: $ 20.93 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38 Inbursa: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90 Santander: Buy: $ 19.37 – Sale: $ 20.90

Buy: $ 19.37 – Sale: $ 20.90 Exchange: Buy: $ 19.81 – Sale: $ 20.83

Buy: $ 19.81 – Sale: $ 20.83 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.20 – Sale: $ 21.10

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 67,517.8 with an upward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.57 pesos, for $ 27.56 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com on a daily basis.