price and official launch in Mexico of the first hybrid in the country of Suzuki

Under his new philosophy called “Genki Move“, whose mission is to provide a solution in responsible mobility for the future, Suzuki presented in Mexico the Swift Boostergreen 2022, the version with technology hybrid of your hatchback.





The Swift Boostergreen has a 1.2-liter 4-cylinder gasoline engine with DUALJET technology, in addition to an electric generator motor of 12 V, which achieves a combined power of 85 horsepower and 79 pound-feet of torque. Traction is front with a five-speed manual transmission.

According to Suzuki, the Swift Boostergreen offers a combined fuel economy of up to 23.8 km / l, on the highway of 27.8 and in the city of 21.3; Furthermore, with DUALJET technology, polluting emissions would be reduced with 98.5 gr / CO2 per kilometer.

With those figures, Suzuki promises that its hatchback made in Japan will get 25% more performance in the city than its competitors, which would save its owners 23,485 pesos in five years, and they would stop emitting 1.88 tons in that same time.

Technically this Swift is a car mild-hybrid, like the Mazda2 MHEV. This means that hybrid technology powers some electrical functions, such as air conditioning, and uses a regenerative braking system.

On the outside, the Swift Boostergreen differs from its 100% gasoline sibling with a new chrome accent grille, 16-inch wheels and two-tone bodywork available in four colors: Monarch Orange, Storm Blue, Vulcan Red and Sunset Yellow.

Inside there are not so many changes compared to the gasoline Swift. It integrates a digital board of de 3.5 inch in which information about the operation of the Boostergreen system is displayed. Its infotainment screen is 7 inches and it is compatible only with Android Auto, but it also has Bluetooth and USB connection.

Price and availability

The Suzuki Swift Boostergreen will hit the sales floors from November 13 in a single version with a starting price of 319,900 pesos.