Premiere movies and series on Netflix, Amazon, Disney + HBO and more from November 8 to 14

Intense, truly intense week in terms of premieres on the main VOD platforms in Spain. The number of premieres may not be too high, but there are real heavyweights as we will see below, arriving Disney + with part of its star catalog for the month that includes, of course, Star Wars and the latest from Marvel.

With several premieres this week, on Friday, November 12, Netflix premieres Red alert, second film on the platform with Ryan Reynolds -after the successful audience 6 Underground by Michael Bay- and also Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and The Rock in an action film and robberies on stages around the globe that promises spectacularity to sack and set pieces at the level of the Fast & Furious saga. And the new realitie of couples presented by Monica Naranjo, Love with Bail.

Movistar brings the western mega-Kaiju of King Kong vs Godzilla, one of the successes of last summer and that in the US could be seen on the same opening day both in cinemas and in HBO MAX. And this week comes back Dexter, the likeable serial killer with a particular code of ethics that goes back to a very different time from how the world was when the original series ended in 2013.

Continuing with the theme of self-produced sports documentaries, Prime Video brings us a documentary about one of the best athletes in the history of Spain, Pau Gasol, that this same month he announced his retirement from the basketball courts after playing his last match in March 2019. And for those who follow both the world of the heart and of music, a docuseries starring Omar montes, one of the Spanish singers of the moment.

Disney + comes loaded with titles like Dopesick, a series based on how a single company, Big Pharma, sparked the worst drug addiction epidemic in American history. We also have a short of The Simpsons, two specials about him Marvel MCU -just now that Eternals has hit theaters- and about the iconic Bobba fett, season 2 of The world according to Jeff Goldblum.

And three bombs: the premiere for all subscribers of Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings, the second of the 3 Marvel UCM of this 2021 -after Black Widow and just before The Eternals-, an absolute joy Wuxia mixed with the Marvelian DNA that presents us with an adventure film and martial arts fights in a movie of those of enjoy a lot.

That same day -telita on November 12- we have the open premiere of Jungle cruise, one of those titles that Disney had delayed due to the pandemic and that is an adventure film in the purest and most classic sense of the term, with The Rock and Emily Blunt entering the heart of the Amazon. And to finish Finally alone at home, the remake -or pseudo-sequel- of the quintessential Christmas icon that is Home Alone.

Premiere series on Netflix

November 10

November 14th

The Blacklist, season 8

First-run movies on Netflix

November 8th

Bad Boys for Life

The curse (The Grudge)

November 10

12th of November

Premiere Documentaries on Netflix

November 8th

Conor McGregor: Notorious

November 9

Your life is a joke

Swap Shop: Radio Flea Market, Season 1

November 10

Animal, season 1

Love with surety, with Monica Naranjo

Premiere movies on Movistar +

Friday 12

Godzilla vs. Kong

22: 00h in Movistar Premieres 2 (dial 31). The two most iconic kaijus (giant monsters) in the MonsterVerse universe meet again in a titanic combat that unfolds as the fate of the world hangs by a thread in this fourth installment of the cinematic universe developed by Warner Bros., Legendary Entertainment and the Japanese Toho and that brings together mythical kaijus such as Mothra, Ghidorah or Godzilla and Kong themselves.

Saturday 13

Shorta. The weight of the law

22: 00h at Movistar Premieres (dial 30). Good cop and bad cop descend into suburban hells in this fast-paced thriller about racism, riots, and police brutality. “An exciting cross between ‘Training Day and’ Assault on District 13”, in the words of Variety, with a timely social message that also brings the film closer to other titles such as ‘Les Misérables’ or ‘Riot Police’.

Series premiere in Movistar +

Monday 8

Dexter: New Blood. Season 1

10:30 p.m. at Movistar Series 2 (dial 12). Set 10 years after Dexter Morgan disappeared in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the former serial killer is living under the false name Jim Lindsay – a tribute to the author of the books, Jeff Lindsay – in the small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this community, his Dark Passenger will call him back.

Tuesday 9

Intelligence. Season 2

22: 00h in COSMO (dial 18). a surprising comedy set in a unique workspace: the UK Government Communications Headquarters, GCHQ for its acronym in English. David Schwimmer returns to star in a sitcom almost two decades after rising to world fame with Friends (1994-2004).

Wednesday 10

Departure: Flight 716. Season 2

22: 00h in Calle 13 (dial 17). Flight 716, a plane with 250 passengers, disappears without a trace over the Atlantic Ocean. Kendra Malley, a researcher specializing in these types of events, is commissioned to investigate what happened

Chicago Fire. Season 9

22: 00h in AXN (dial 14). For the firefighters and paramedics team at Chicago Fire Station 51, there is no job more stressful, dangerous, and at the same time rewarding, than the one they do every day to ensure the safety of the city’s inhabitants.

Thursday 11

Archer. Season 12

10:55 PM on Movistar Series 2 (dial 12). Sterling Archer and the members of the Agency face several changes in the world of espionage. His biggest threat now is a spy conglomerate known as the International Intelligence Agency that has become his worst competition. With the number of spy missions monopolized, will Archer and his team be able to compete with the ruthless sharks of the IIA or will they be the next to be swallowed alive?

Premiere documentaries on Movistar +

Thursday 11

Be water

22: 00h at Movistar Premieres (dial 30). Bruce Lee has gone down in history as one of the most influential martial arts teachers, as the most important Asian actor to date, and even as a philosopher, but his path to success was not easy. ‘Be Water’ is an intimate portrait of the short life of this legend that continues to be remembered decades after his death.

Friday 12

Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell. Three episodes

8:00 p.m. at Movistar Premieres (dial 30). The life of Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of the almighty Robert Maxwell, seemed on track from birth, surrounded by luxuries and influential people. Everything changes when the wealthy heiress meets mogul Jeffrey Epstein, a serial sex offender convicted of child trafficking. Ghislaine Maxwell becomes the protagonist of a sordid story of sex trafficking and abuse that includes private islands, mansions or palaces.

Saturday 13

Serengeti. Season 2

17: 32h at # 0 (dial 7). New settings, new plots, but the same spectacular setting. BBC Earth returns to the Serengeti to continue capturing the stories of the most representative animals of the African savannah. This six-episode documentary series immerses us in complex relationships, poignant battles, and the most tender moments that mark the lives of some of nature’s most captivating creatures.

Series premiere in Amazon Prime Video

12th of November

SWAT, season 4

The Black List, season 8

First-run movies on Amazon Prime Video

November 15:

Premiere Documentaries on Amazon Prime Video

November 12

Pau Gasol: The important thing is the trip

The Little Prince is Omar Montes

Always Jane Documentary

Series premiere on Disney +

November 10

The Time Between Seams – Complete Series

Legion – Seasons 1-3

White Glove Thief – Seasons 1-6

Coop and Cami – Season 2

November 12

Intertwined – Season 1

Dopesick: story of an addiction

Premiere movies in Disney +

November 12

Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 Rings

Finally alone at home

Jungle Cruise in open

Premiere documentaries in Disney +

November 12

Olaf presents – Short film

Ciao Alberto – Short film

Short The Simpsons – Short Film

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Season 2

Boba Fett Special – Special

UCM Special – Special

Series premiere in Filmin

9 november

Perni

Henriette Steenstrup writes and stars in this cozy comedy-drama, critically successful in Norway, about a social worker struggling with a variety of personal problems.

Premiere documentaries in Film

November 12

Luke

Álex Montoya (“Assembly”) directs this thriller-tinged drama about pedophilia and adolescent anguish that won the award for Best Film in the Zonacine section at the Malaga Film Festival.

Premiere documentaries in Film

November 12

We all like bananas

Seven black people residing in Spain film their lives in this work by Rubén H. Bermúdez that reflects on the visibility of the Afro-descendant community in our country.