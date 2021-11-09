Premier League: An internal revolution against Solskjaer would cook at Manchester United

ANDl Manchester United not going through a good time. The loss to City This weekend he has once again sowed doubts about the team. And, above all, to darken the future of Solskjaer, a technician who is in question. But that is not the only concern of the coach, because, according to the Daily Mail, to the mster has revolutionized his wardrobe. There are already critical voices against his management within the staff.

Some players are unhappy with the coach. One of them, according to the information in the English newspaper, is Bruno fernandes. The Portuguese consider that Solskjaer’s tactics and direction is not being adequate. In addition, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is holding the team with his goals, is alarmed by United’s drop in level that you have noticed on your return to the club.

Forgotten and favorites

But there is more. Because there some situations in the squad that the players do not consider fair. United footballers show solidarity with Donny van de Beek, which is hardly getting a chance. They consider that Solskjaer is not treating him well.

In the locker room, on the other hand, there is also the feeling that the coach shows favoritism towards some players and it’s too soft on the template. It is the case of Harry maguire, which is not going through its best moment and continues to play.

Two tough defeats

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United will be considering the possibility of firing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Although the initial plan was to keep the Norwegian in office until the end of the season, defeats against Liverpool, a team that gave a ‘little hand’ to the ‘red devils’ at Old Trafford, and this weekend against Manchester City could accelerate events.

Despite the situation, Solskjaer claims to be calm. Asked if he has started to think about whether his future is far from United, he said: “No, I am not starting to do it. I have good communication with the club all the time, we are very frank and honest about the situation. I work for United and I want the best for the team. While you are here I will do what I can to improve this, and that is to return to what we began to be “.

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state