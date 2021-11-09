Precious: Sofía Reyes conquered everyone with her beauty

The name of Úrsula Sofía Reyes Piñeyro has been strong in recent weeks. First because he shared a look with Jennifer Aniston, at the gala of different events. We are talking about a black Versace dress with short and loose sleeves, closed neckline, XXL cut-out in the abdomen area, gold buckle and asymmetric skirt. The successful American film actress, director and producer wore it for a fashion editorial for the prestigious Interview magazine. The ex Ricky Montaner opted for the same Versace dress for the Latin Billboards 2021 and shone on the red carpet with her extra platinum hair, very Kardashian.

Another aspect that leaves the Monterrey-born singer at the top, just 26 years old, is that she is part of the top five of Mexican interpreters on the Spotify platform. He occupies the fourth step, behind Julieta Venegas, Danna Paola and Ingratax.

If it wasn’t enough Sofia he will be – by explicit request – singing with David Guetta. The DJ premiered “Family” last week, and for the new version of the song directed for Latin America, the Mexican singer-songwriter joins, who will put her voice to talk about the importance of having close friends that are like a family and also translates this message to Spanish in a new verse of the song. The two previously collaborated last year on the hit “Pa ‘La Cultura.”

A few hours ago, Sofia Reyes He shared several photographs on his official Instagram account that dazzled a large part of his almost two million followers from around the world. In them you can see the 26-year-old actress also wearing a nightgown style, which could quietly be a jacket, black with red and orange details, shades of cold colors that highlight the reddish range. In the images, which refers to being passionate about F1 and racing in her country, she is seen wearing high ivory white leather boots.

Source: Instagram Sofía Reyes

As expected, this post that has as its main protagonist the ex-partner of Ricky Montaner and Alosian Vivancos (lovingly linked in recent days with Lali Esposito) was quickly filled with likes, easily surpassing the barrier of 45 thousand hearts. In addition, the Latin artist received hundreds of messages of affection and praise for her chosen look and her slender physical figure, from her most loyal followers.