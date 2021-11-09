Possible Weekly Agenda from November 8 to 15, 2021

A new week has come to the players of Free fire, the game has big plans for this week, one of the best things that players will be able to enjoy is without a doubt the arrival of the event ‘Booyah Day! 2.0 ‘. I recommend you start redeeming diamonds from Garena or recharging, diamonds will be important in this new Free Fire Weekly Agenda.

The new Weekly Agenda could bring great rewards for all Free Fire players, if you want to be part of ‘Booyah Day! 2.0 Here you have everything you need to know about what we will see with the possible Weekly Agenda this week. Among all that we will see, the arrival of the new character ‘Leon’ has been confirmed.

Free Fire: Possible Weekly Agenda Booyah! 2.0 from November 8 to 15, 2021

Monday : Booyah Wall Recharge Booyah Day and Emote

: Booyah Wall Recharge Booyah Day and Emote Wednesday : Booyah Day, Free Character

: Booyah Day, Free Character Friday : UMP Evo Booyah Day

: UMP Evo Booyah Day Saturday : Booyah Wings Recharge

: Booyah Wings Recharge Monday: Tower of Tokens

The things that we can see during this week will be related to the event Booyah Day 2.0! They will be amazing, players will get prizes for solo games, prizes in skins, reward boxes and more. If you still don’t know much about what will come, here is our note on: Everything that will arrive during the Día de Booyah! 2.0.

Also, if you are waiting for the arrival of the new character Leon, here I will leave you a complete guide with the new ability of Leon and when we could see the arrival of it. Remember that the Día de Booyah! 2.0 It will be available from Monday, November 8, until November 20, 2021.