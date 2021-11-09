Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor is slower for better security

Photo : Sam Rutherford / Gizmodo.

The Pixel 6 It’s easily one of the best phones this year, but it’s not perfect, and now Google is defending the slightly slower speed of the Pixel 6’s fingerprint sensor, saying it’s part of its efforts to provide more security.

As we had already mentioned in our analysisThe in-screen fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 6 (which is Google’s first time using this technology on one of its phones) is generally quite accurate, but it feels a bit slower than some on-screen sensors on competing phones. , What the Galaxy S21.

Now, after Google was asked about the sensor’s performance on Twitter, the official @MadebyGoogle account has responded with a post saying that the Pixel 6’s sensor uses “improved security algorithms” that can sometimes cause the phone takes a little longer or requires more contact with the sensor before unlocking the phone.

While Google’s answer may not be very helpful for people hoping to unlock their Pixel 6 a bit faster, the emphasis on increased security is probably a wise decision when considering examples like some of the problems that Samsung had with the Galaxy S10, which was the first phone from that company to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

If you want to speed up your Pixel 6 fingerprint unlock times, there are a couple of things you can do. While this first step is somewhat basic, people looking for faster unlock times may consider re-registering their fingerprints, making sure your fingers are clean of otherwise harmless things like sweat or oils, and verifying that the sensor completely scan the entire tip of your digits. As someone who tests a lot of phones, even I get this wrong sometimes, especially when I’m setting up new phones and trying to get ahead of myself to explore more cool features.

The other thing you can do is turn on increased touch sensitivity on the Pixel 6 by going to screen settings of the Pixel and enabling the switch to “Increase tactile sensitivity”. While the feature is described on the phone as an improvement in touch response when using the phone with a screen protector, many users have also found that it slightly increases the recognition of the Pixel 6’s fingerprint sensor.

In the end, while the Pixel 6’s fingerprint sensor may not be as fast as similar technology on other phones, it’s still really nice to have the option to unlock your phone with your fingerprint instead of your face, taking into account. Note that masks are still a necessity while traveling and in other situations where you are surrounded by people.