Pete Davidson and other “not so handsome” celebrities hopefully

It is astonishing to see that very pretty women date unattractive men. Studies on this topic have shown that an ugly man will try harder in the relationship: “He has the feeling that he is enjoying something more than he could expect, so he works hard to maintain the relationship,” explains James McNulty, researcher from the University of Tennessee.

If your theory is true, then you could justify all those relationships between celebrities, where they are really beautiful and they … not so much, such is the case of businessman Flavio Briatore, who was the boyfriend of top models Naomi Campbell and Heidi Klum. Pete Doherty is another “lucky ugly” having dated English model Kate Moss.

Pete davidson

In the middle of the divorce process from Kanye West, or Ye, as the singer now calls himself, everything seems to indicate that Kim Kardashian has begun to give herself another chance in love, this time with comedian Pete Davidson.

Both were recently caught at Knott’s Berry Farm amusement park in California and, a few days later, on a second date, having dinner in New York. The images of both were published by People magazine and on Page Six, where Pete and Kim are seen holding hands.

If the relationship is confirmed, Kim would become another of the actor and comedian’s beautiful conquests, since all his ex-partners are very beautiful and famous girls such as Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, who is 20 years older than him; model and actress Margaret Qualley; and with another top model and it girl, Kaia Gerber daughter of Cindy Crawford; among other.

John mayer

Just as he has dozens of record productions and recorded songs under his belt, such is the number of famous and very beautiful brides who have fallen for the charms of the musician John Mayer. One of Mayer’s most memorable romances is when he dated Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Jennifer Aniston, with whom he dated for about a year, back in 2008, a relationship that left Mayer very marked.

“I never really got over it. It was one of the worst moments of my life, “he confessed to Gravity.

Marilyn manson

The singer’s list of girlfriends includes the attractive Rose McGowan. Both began their romance in 1997 and were together for five years, during which time they even got engaged, although they did not reach the altar. With whom Manson also got engaged and in the end he did not marry either, it was with Evan Rachel Wood, with whom he began dating in 2007; but he did get married to the beautiful model and dancer Dita Von Teese, after five years of dating.

A year after they got married, in 2005, she asked for a divorce giving the same reasons that Rose McGowan gave at the time: for not sharing the same lifestyle as the singer.

The second nuptials of Brian Hugh Warner, Marylin’s given name, were to Lindsay Usich, the press revealed last year.

Jay Z

Although he and Beyoncé initially hid their relationship, it was until 2004 that the couple arrived together at the MTV Video Music Awards. The surprise came on April 4, 2008 when both revealed that they had married in an intimate ceremony and in 2012, the couple welcomed their first daughter: Blue Ivy Carter.

By 2017, they announced that the family was growing, this time twice, as Beyoncé was expecting twins.

Another celebrity Jay Z has been linked to is Rita Ora. She was part of the talent in his representation agency, back in 2014.

Marc Anthony

One of the first conquests of the Puerto Rican singer was Dayanara Torre, who was Miss Universe 1993. The two met in 1999. They reached the altar the following year and had two children in common. It was until 2003 that the couple separated in the middle of a legal battle.

Another famous beauty who has fallen in love with Marc’s charms is Jennifer Lopez. The couple married in Beverly Hills on June 5, 2004. Four years later, they consolidated the family with the arrival of their twins, Maximiliano David and Emme Maribel Muñiz, in 2008. Seven years later, the divorce came, apparently she could not bear the character of the singer nor his jealousy.

After JLo, the salsa singer was related to Shannon de Lima, a model of Venezuelan origin. After months of dating, he decided to take her down the aisle and married her in 2014. Two years later, they both divorced.

Other hotties he dated were Chloe Green, Mariana Downing and Madu Nicola.

