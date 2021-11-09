Pepillo Origel reveals that he was despised by María Félix

During the most recent broadcast of the program At Mara’s House, Juan José “Pepillo” Origel He recalled some of the moments that have marked him the most in his more than 20 years of experience. The presenter and journalist said that at the beginning of his career as a reporter, he had a meeting with Maria Felix, which was not very pleasant for Pepillo.

In the mid-90s, Pepillo Origel began his career in TV Azteca as a journalist for Windowing, he was assigned the task of searching for Maria Felix to request an interview at a social event where both were present.

The also actor, producer and singer declared in an interview that the attitude of the Mexican golden film diva left him much to be desired. Juan Jose Origel He even compared her to another great figure in Mexican cinema:

“I have seen two women in Mexico like this in a big way: María Félix and Silvia Pinal. But María Félix was a despot, rude, and Silvia is a woman loved by all the people, very affectionate with all the people. There is a huge difference. “

“I arrive and say: ‘Ma’am, good afternoon, how are you?’, He turns very kindly and when he sees the Azteca cube I just felt the blow he gave me, he turns around and says ‘Here is the note’. How was I going to tell Pati that the lady turned me around? “

Juan Jose Origel reported that in this exclusive social event he met face to face with the actress from films such as The general or The Valentina, who, according to Pepillo, she was upset that she had not been seated at the head table: “I was like: ‘Ma’am, are you angry because they didn’t seat you at the head table?’ What did I get from the note? Total that the lady no longer loved me ”.

The host of shows like The snack and the ear revealed that it was when he entered Televisa that he was able to smooth things over with Maria Felix: “One day Emilio (Azcárraga) spoke to me and he was with La Doña, and he told me: ‘I’m going to pass it on to you.’ And the lady: ‘You have been very mean to me’. I told him: ‘Name, what happens is that Mrs. Chapoy was the one who told me’. Then he gave me his phone number, we talked and everything, and when he was going to give me the interview, he left us “.