Pemex wants to win back franchisees with flexible credits and support

Manuel Chávez de la Parra, commercial deputy director of Pemex Industrial Transformation (TRI), presented to the gasoline entrepreneurs his plan to return to the state-owned franchise, which has lost 44% of the service stations it had before the reform energetic.

At the Onexpo Reunion Point in Cancun, the official assured them that they will be helped with obtaining permits (despite the fact that the regulations do not establish distinctions between brands for the granting of authorizations), they will be granted flexible credits, convenient shifts in its 77 sales and support terminals for the operation of fleets.

“I want you to understand Pemex as an ally in the application of these projects and to see us as a partner in that sense, attending hand in hand and as a team all the requirements that can be offered and requested from the authorities that require for approval. of permits and assignments, “offered the Pemex executive.

It should be remembered that derived from the cessation of activities due to the pandemic and other aspects such as the possibility of implementing legal changes that were not given by protections that showed their unconstitutionality until the change that will be discussed to change three articles of the Constitution trying to even return the activities of the regulator to the Ministry of Energy, the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) has a lag of around 300 permits for activities related to petroleum products, which meet all the requirements to be granted, according to industrialists.

Given this, Chávez de la Parra explained that Pemex has a prospect of easing its credit conditions, which it will make known to interested businessmen before the end of the month.

The executive also considered that the coverage that Pemex offers to fleets beyond its area of ​​operation will be extended so that they can enjoy the benefits of the national fuel network. And for this, he promised that the times of refueling pipes in delivery terminals will be reduced while ending with irregularities in places, even the same as the supply of other terminals.

We can match the conditions offered by a neighboring terminal ”, he promised.

The franchise of the state company has lost 45% of the 12,825 service stations in the country to other brands, thanks to the opening of the gas market with the energy reform of 2013 of the past six-year term.

For his part, Roberto Díaz de León, president of Onexpo Nacional, asked in his message that the Energy Regulatory Commission be maintained as a condition for the market to prosper.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Montufar, CEO of the Petro Intelligence research center, since this year a return to the Pemex brand has been observed by those who switched to their own brand. Today there are 269 businesses under another flag in the country, according to Petro Intelligence, while Onexpo has 75 brands on the radar.

The sale of fuels by volume in the country has fallen by more than 36% in the last five years, going from 1.64 million barrels per day in 2016 to 1.08 million barrels per day in the average of last year. Today, more than 70% of the petroleum products that are marketed are gasoline and automotive diesel.

Given the possible changes that the electricity reform initiative could generate, the president of the National Organization of Petroleum Dealers (Onexpo), Roberto Díaz de León, argued the need for the active presence of an autonomous regulatory body such as the CRE with his confirmation current, due to its technical capacity necessary to promote the validity and application of clear rules.

We aspire to a legal framework that ensures regulatory improvement as a state policy; that simplifies and facilitates the creation and operation of companies in the sector ”, declared Roberto Díaz de León, president of Onexpo.

In addition, he warned about the urgency of monitoring unfair competition derived from legal activities, since between two and up to three out of every 10 liters of types of gasoline sold in the country are stolen, he revealed.

“There is no more disloyal competitor than the huachicolero, because he controls a wide space of the market,” said the president of the body that brings together the country’s gasoline business associations.

