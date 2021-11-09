Paulo Pezzolano was dismissed as DT of Tuzos

After Pachuca finished in 15th place in the standings and did not get a spot in the 2021 Apertura Repechage, the coach Paulo pezzolano He was dismissed from his position by mutual agreement, as reported by the club itself.

Through a statement, the Tuzos made it known that their link with the Uruguayan strategist ended: “By means of this, the Board of Directors of the Club Pachuca informs that by mutual agreement it has been decided that Professor Paulo Pezzolano will leave the position of Technical Director of the Club Pachuca”, Declares the brief.

During his stay at the head of the club, Pezzolano got access to two Leagues, including a Semifinal; also managed to consolidate players such as Erick sanchez, Luis Chavez, Kevin Alvarez, Bryan gonzalez and Roberto De la Rosa, some of whom were even summoned to with the National selection; in addition to debuted 12 footballers belonging to the basic forces of this team.

In the 69 games he directed, he recorded a balance of 23 victories, 22 draws and 24 defeats with a total of 80 goals in his favor; However, the good results did not accompany those of gentleman in this tournament. In the 17 rounds, they only managed to win four games, drew six times and lost seven times, a count that left them unable to aspire to be among the reclassification.

