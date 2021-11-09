Paulo Pezzolano is fired from Pachuca after failing to go to the final phase

The Uruguayan coach Paulo pezzolano was fired this Monday as coach of the

Pachuca

of Mexican soccer, after his team will be eliminated in the Apertura 2021 tournament, in the Liga BBVA MX.

“The Pachuca club board informs that by mutual agreement it has been decided that the teacher Paulo Pezzolano leaves office technical director, “he said in a note circulated on social networks by the whole of the center of the country.

Pachuca was defeated last Saturday

3-2 for the Tijuana Xolos

, the worst team in the championship, which ended in the fifteenth seat, with four wins, six draws, seven losses and 18 points.

Directed by Pezzolano, the painting showed the eleventh defense of the tournament and the tenth offensive, in addition to having won just two games in their stadium, with five draws and two losses.

“We appreciate their professionalism with the institution, which was reflected in the participation in two league groups and in the consolidation of players such as Erick Sánchez, Luis Chávez, Kevin Álvarez, Bryan González and Roberto de la Rosa”Added the note.

Pachuca added two losses and three draws in his last five outings, which cost the team not to reach the necessary points to enter the play-off zone in which four places will be decided in the quarterfinals.

Which teams are classified for the Liguilla and the Repechage?

The first four of the classification are classified to the phase of the eight best of the Apertura: America, Atlas, León and Tigres UANL; the other four places will be for the winners of the Santos Laguna-San Luis, Toluca-Pumas UNAM, Puebla-Guadalajara and Cruz Azul-Monterrey series.