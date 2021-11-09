Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her first child with her husband

American actress Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child with her husband, gallery owner Cooke Maroney. The 31-year-old Oscar-winning actress would have tried to carry the news in the strictest privacy, but, after several weeks of rumors, the magazine People has been the medium in charge of announcing the news in scoop, after the representative of the actress confirmed the good news to the publication.

The 31-year-old actress will soon welcome her first child. AFP

Following a publicized three-year relationship with British actor Nicholas Hoult, whom she met in 2010 while filming X Men First generation, a trilogy in which both were protagonists; The actress met Cooke Maroney, 37, in early 2018, making her first public appearances in June of that same year. In February 2019 they announced their engagement, and they married during October of that year in a ceremony held in the prestigious Belcourt complex, inspired by the Palace of Versailles and located in the popular city of Newport (Rhode Island, United States); It was attended by many well-known faces, such as the actress Emma Stone, the comedian Amy Schummer, the singer Adele or the matriarch of the Kardashian clan, Kris Jenner.

The actress with her husband on the streets of New York. GTRES

Jennifer Lawrence won her first Oscar in 2013 for her role as the lead in The good side of things (2012), although she is well known by the general public for her roles in the sagas X Men and The Hunger Games, which catapulted him to world fame, despite having obtained critical acclaim and fellow professionals for his role in Winter’s bone (2010), which earned her a nomination for Best Actress at the 2011 Oscars ceremony, when the actress was only 20 years old.

Jennifer Lawrence collects the Oscar for best actress Own

After your participation in X Men and be named as the highest paid actress in the world by the magazine Forbes in 2016 and 2018, lhe actress decided to take a break and focus on her personal life, after working tirelessly for more than a decade. Thus, she married Cooke Maroney and took the opportunity to carry out other projects, especially in advertising and fashion.

The actress is awaiting the premiere of ‘Don’t Look Up’, with actor Timothée Chalamet. GTRES

Following the pandemic, it appears that Lawrence has decided to resume her acting career. Among his next projects, Don’t look up (2021), who co-stars with actor Timothée Chalamet; and is expected to star Bad blood, a film based on the life of Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the Theranos company and currently in legal proceedings for fraud, which is scheduled for 2022.

