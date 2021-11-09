Oscar Pistorius could get parole

South African Paralympic Champion Oscar pistorius He could be paroled after serving half his sentence for murdering his girlfriend, an official and a lawyer said Monday.

The athlete shot dead Reeva steenkamp at dawn on the day of Valentine 2013, when he shot him four times through the bathroom door of his room.

In 2015, Pistorius he was found guilty of murder and subsequently sentenced to 13 years in prison.

In July this year, the 34-year-old man had served half his sentence, the minimum period to be able to obtain parole, according to the lawyer for the victim’s family.

The Department of Penitentiary Services He was supposed to hold preliminary talks with Steenkamp’s parents, but the meeting was postponed and has not yet been rescheduled.

Before parole is granted, the department must dialogue with the family of the victim and the offender.

“There is the question of the dialogue between the victim and the offender, which must take place before their case can be taken to the parole board,” the prison spokesman told AFP. Singabakho Nxumalo. “It is a very sensitive and emotional process.”

Tania koen, family lawyer Steenkamps, said the board should meet at the end of October, but the process was suspended “because some requirements were not met.” The lawyer also awaits the “necessary reports” from the psychologist and social workers in contact with the detainee.

“He can opt for parole from July this year,” he said. Koen, “but that does not mean that he has an automatic right” to be released.

