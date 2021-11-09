OnlyFans vs. Twitter Super Follows: What Are Their Differences?

Generate income with the content generation. This is what platforms like OnlyFans or, more recently, Twitter with its Super Follows feature promise. But what are the differences between the two? We compare OnlyFans vs. Super Follows on Twitter to find out.

Although it is an old business model, its explosion occurred thanks to OnlyFans and the COVID-19 pandemic – with millions of people confined for much of 2020. For the same reason, other platforms, such as Twitter, were also encouraged to explore this format.

How do they work OnlyFans vs. Super Follows

Both Super Follows of Twitter and OnlyFans users are divided into creators and subscribers. The former have the possibility of earning income from the material they develop, while the latter are those who pay a subscription to access the content.

One of the peculiarities of OnlyFans is that anyone can publish content. However, if the goal is to make a profit, then it is necessary to undergo an identity verification process. A review whose comprehensiveness was questioned in 2021.

In Super Follows, at least in an initial stage, the content creators are selected by Twitter. The criteria are: be over 18 years old, have at least 10,000 followers and have tweeted at least 25 times in the last 30 days.

What do subscribers get? On both platforms you will have access to the exclusive material generated by the creator. And although it seems redundant, it is necessary to subscribe separately to each creator to know what it is that they are publishing behind the paywall.

At OnlyFans, by subscribing to a content creator’s account you have the possibility of establishing direct communication through private messages.

At SuperFollows, private communication is a free tool for all Twitter users, as long as they follow each other. However, the superfollowers they are identified with a badge, which increases the possibilities of interaction.

What content can you expect

The logic indicates that facing OnlyFans vs. Twitter SuperFollows should be something like comparing audiovisual material vs. text. However, since SuperFollows is a tool that is just being born, it is still premature to draw conclusions.

In the case of OnlyFans, its creators have been stubborn in trying to demonstrate that the platform offers many possibilities, although the fact is that the social network cemented its popularity from material of a sexual nature aimed at adult audiences.

“Unlike other social platforms, OnlyFans welcomes all genres of creators and their content,” the company states. And although in theory it is possible to publish any content, the platform is oriented to videos and photographs that comply with its policies.

Twitter ensures that the content of SuperFollows will ultimately depend on what each user decides. However, he suggests that the platform should be useful for sharing reflections without a preset script; ask for ideas or consult opinions; or give personal answers on specific topics.

Charges and commissions

The creators of OnlyFans can set the monthly subscription fee they deem convenient, between a minimum of $ 5 and a maximum of $ 100. The platform keeps a commission of 20 percent of the profits.

In Super Follows, the matter is somewhat more confusing. Rates are predefined in three levels: $ 2.99, $ 4.99, or $ 9.99. Twitter applies a 3 percent commission (with a minimum of 10 cents) to sales, after the 30 percent commission applied by the stores of the apps mobile (iOS or Android).

Once a user reaches a maximum of $ 50,000 in earnings, the commission increases to 20 percent.

Availability

OnlyFans is available globally to any user through its site. In August 2021, OFTV launched, an application for Android and iOS devices that excludes adult content available on the web platform and that only allows you to explore free content, without the possibility of making transactions.

Meanwhile, Super Follows has been available globally for iOS device users since November 2011, after launching a white march in the United States and Canada. According to Twitter, it should reach Android and the web version of the service in the future.

