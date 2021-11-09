OnlyFans and fake Instagram, the hooks for identity theft

On the night of Saturday, October 16, Ana * learned from her social media contacts that she was a victim of identity theft. Someone had created a Instagram account in your name with a picture of you on the beach. In the account appeared a link that opened a supposed page of Onlyfans, with the same photograph of Ana and offering: “Striptease, Shower masturbating, Cancel at any time. Remain anonymous. Subscribe to see the full content of the user ”.

Messages rained down on Ana, some to alert and others to make fun of her. “First it made me sad. I said: Why do they do that? Why does someone have to take my photos? I felt super attacked by the comments that came to me from my acquaintances and even from my friends, ”said the 43-year-old woman.

The first thing he did was announce on his Instagram that someone had created a False account and asked his followers to report it. Although he did not want more people to find out, he had to make what was happening public.

“They downloaded the material from my own Instagram and opened an Only Fans account, with XXX content. They are usurping my identity, writing to all my contacts and offering services that I do not perform, I am a journalist and public relationsist. I feel harassed, please help, ”she posted.

Ana, whose real name is being kept anonymous for her safety, was the victim of theft or theft of identity, a crime contemplated in article 211 Bis of the federal Criminal Code, and is configured when someone takes information from another person without their consent to carry out fraud or other crime. He has a sentence of one to five years in prison.

In his case, the followers entered the supposed Onlyfans page, were also victims of this crime, because in reality it was about a front page, made with the application to create websites, Wix, which, in turn, redirected to a form that users had to fill out with their bank details to allegedly have access to sexual content.

The fake site that was created with his images was aimed at steal bank details of the users. The page is still active. The list was able to verify that when browsing the site, users were asked as a condition to enter their credit or debit card details in order to access the content.

What is phishing?

This modality for committing fraud is known as phishing, a technique in which fraudsters pose as certain types of pages or banking institutions so that users enter data such as card numbers and passwords, and thus be able to make purchases online or request credits in their name.

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) has detected that identity theft on the rise, according to the Identity Theft report for the second half of 2021.

“Cyber ​​Identity Theft increased 13% compared to the same period in 2020 and represented 6% of Identity Theft,” the report says.

The rest of the identity thefts continue to be committed in different ways. “The people who carry out this type of fraud are skilled and they trick you with scare tactics or urgent requests to worry and prevent you from thinking about the situation ”, indicates the Condusef on its portal on information to prevent fraud.

Hugo Galicia, an expert in cybersecurity, explained that this type of cybercrime is very common, but the way in which they are carried out has changed over time and tools for making front pages are available online, without the need for advanced programming knowledge.

“The original code is copied from the original page and it is pasted wherever you are making the new page, it can be made as complex as possible or as simple as possible, those codes are HTML and they teach you that even in high school. You don’t need to be a great hacker, ”said Hugo Galicia.

How to report identity theft and phishing?

Identity theft and phishing they can be reported to the Public Ministry. The crime to be prosecuted is fraud to initiate a formal investigation, provided that the bank robbery takes place.

Article 386 of the Federal Criminal Code stipulates that the crime of fraud is committed when someone is deceived to obtain something or money illegally and the penalty ranges from three days to 12 years in prison, depending on the amount defrauded.

“If you report fraud, an expert can ask Facebook to provide information about the person, where he was connected from, this person can use mechanisms to cover himself, but at least he will think twice before doing so,” Hugo said. Galicia.

Nevertheless, finding fraudsters is difficult because you can access the internet in establishments or airports, and although the location of the computer is identified, the person who uses it is not always identified.

“If you go into a restaurant with glasses and a cap, it will take a long time to find out who connected to that public Wi-Fi, whose laptop was, they square it with the cameras and determine where he was sitting… It’s complicated, you can But it’s very complicated. And by then that person took a flight and changed the time zone two or three times ”, explained Galicia.

The expert in cybersecurity considers that one of the main problems in investigating cybercrime is the lack of personnel in police institutions and the proceedings take time.

“The cyber police are ready, but they don’t have enough people. By the time the investigations begin, the fraudsters have already disposed of the computer. “

Hugo Galicia recommends that the first thing to do is cut the chain of fraud and notify social network contacts, as Ana did. Currently, the Instagram account they created with her image has already been terminated, and she continues with your public profile.

“It is not convenient for me to put my private profile because I write about lifestyle and people from my work follow me, It was my work tool and now it turns out that I can’t upload a photo on the beach. It was an attack, that’s the truth, “said Ana.

* The victim’s name was changed to protect her identity