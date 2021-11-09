OnePlus Nord 2 special edition Pac-Man, an exclusive mobile that glows in the dark

OnePlus has a new international phone almost ready, although it is not new in itself: the company has created a special edition of its OnePlus Nord 2, the last mid-range presented during 2021. The OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will keep the hardware of the model while renewing its exterior to adapt to the video game franchise.

A good number of brands take advantage of the final stretch of the year to refresh their phone catalog in order to obtain higher sales in the Christmas season. Precisely, that was OnePlus’ strategy with the “T” models, the revision that he used to carry out at this time of his high range. After confirming that OnePlus would not carry out the renewal this 2021 we wondered if we would see a new mobile. And the answer seems to be a “yes but no”.

OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition with glow-in-the-dark finish

OnePlus has finally unveiled the phone in its user community, taking the opportunity to call a raffle among those who want to get a phone that aims to be exclusive. The agreement with Bandai Namco ensures an edition that, above all, will be carefree.

We do not know the specific characteristics of the hardware, yes, in principle, It should be the same OnePlus Nord 2 we were used to. This would imply the inclusion of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200, the chosen screen would be a 6.43-inch AMOLED, the phone should include the triple rear camera with a 50 megapixel main sensor and a 4,500 mAh battery with 65 W fast charge.

The manufacturer has confirmed that the Pac-Man edition of the OnePlus Nord 2 will come standard with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. In addition, the mobile headquarters complete with a finish inspired by the Pac-Man franchise that is painted with a phosphorescent ink. This is, the new OnePlus Nord 2 glows in the dark, and not just your screen when it is turned on.

We still do not have photos of the new phone, we must wait for OnePlus to unveil its Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition soon. We do know the price that the future phone will have: it will cost 529 euros and it will bring a gift of OnePlus Buds Z. Since the brand gives the price in euros, it is most certain that the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition can be purchased in Spain.

There is currently a contest to obtain the mobile before it goes on sale. And you just have to play Pac-Man: the game is available at this link.

More information | Oneplus