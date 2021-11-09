“Of course I am a feminist, to say otherwise would be ridiculous”

Related news

In 1997 we met two kids who came like a breath of fresh air in a Hollywood who always bet on the same names and faces. They were called Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and although Kevin smith had already noticed them, it was Gus Van Sant who had prepared the movie that would change their lives. He was in charge of a project written by themselves, the first they did, and gave them the main roles of The unstoppable Will Hunting. The film was a success, and those pipiolos managed to take the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay thanks to his first script.

More than 20 years have passed, and since that film they had never met again, not on screen, much less as screenwriters. The careers of each have gone through different places. Damon earned the respect of the entire industry as an actor, while Affleck vindicated himself as a director after an erratic journey as an unusual star also marked by his romantic relationships. They agree that they arrive at this moment in an interesting professional maturity. Damon producing and making a different kind of cinema; Affleck with an Oscar won and nothing to prove.

It was the perfect time to get together again, both as actors and as screenwriters. They have done it together with Nicole holofcener to adapt, under the orders of Ridley Scott, the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France by the writer Eric Jager. Between the three they have created The last duel, a Rashomon for the era of Me too where they have written the points of view of the two male characters and she that of the female, key to understanding this story of the fourteenth century in which Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer) accused of rape Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) at a time when women were silent about any type of abuse. Her husband, Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), challenged his former partner to a duel to the death. Whoever loses would be because God considered that he had lied.





A story in which Affleck also participates as an actor and that is Scott’s best film in several years and that they presented in the past Venice Film Festival, where the two friends and scriptwriters spoke with a small group of journalists where EL ESPAÑOL was. Affleck had become the star of the day for two reasons. One, for his arrival on the red carpet with Jennifer Lopez. Two, for saying in his first speech at the press conference that he considered himself a feminist man.

A few hours later he underlined the statement. “I don’t think I said anything particularly radical or unusual, they asked me if I was a feminist and I said that feminism is believing in equality between men and women, so of course I am, it would be ridiculous if I wasn’t” , continued and highlighted from “this story that on a human level I identify with the protagonist, a woman who faces challenges and has the moral integrity to deny the values ​​of her culture and is based on her own principles and being faithful to herself, and that seems heroic and exciting to me, and she’s a woman but what touched me is the nature of her character ”.

The film talks about a macho system that looks the other way when a powerful man rapes a woman. It is inevitable not to think about Harvey weinstein, an almighty producer they have both worked with, but deny that they relied on him to write these characters. “If we had thought about him, we would not have been able to stop vomiting,” Nicole Holofcener replies with much reluctance, making it clear that she is not and that “he is not the only bad guy around, there have been them for a long time, and many, you have to think more universally ”. Matt Damon confirms it and points out that it is not someone in particular, but that “it is the system, this film is not about having a bad guy, but about a system in which this woman suffers abuse from birth.”

Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer and Matt Damon.

GTres

For Ben Affleck in this reunion it is evident that “now we have much more experience, we will have made more than 100 films”, and he also highlights Holofcener’s counterpoint to provide a counterpoint and feedback to his vision. “It is great to have a story that we both know, that we can do it together, write it together and produce it together, but most of the time, the stories that attract us do not allow us to work together, so we have been on the professional periphery of each other. for a long time, but we are friends and when he directs a film I read the script, I watch the first cuts, we talk… I really feel that I have always been involved in his cinema, but until now the opportunity had not been given again ”.

Seeing them together again has some magic. It is seeing two friends who continue to joke like the first day, and who see how they continue to fulfill the dream they had since childhood: “We have always wanted to make movies, since we were children we talked about it, and it was what gave energy to our lives since we went to class. We wanted to tell stories. This year, while traveling in Australia, I was looking at a painting in a cave and realized that in the end it was also people telling stories. They were people telling their experiences for someone to see. I think that telling stories is a form of compassion, empathy and evolution, and it is what we want to dedicate our energy to since we are children and we do not want to stop ”.

Follow the topics that interest you