Odell Beckham Jr. becomes free agent after not being claimed via waivers

Odell Beckham Jr. has officially become a free agent for the first time in his career, after not being claimed via waivers, reported Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The move became official this Tuesday at 4:00 pm Eastern time, the time in which claims are processed via waivers every day in the NFL, a day after he was officially released by the Cleveland browns.

Odell Beckham Jr. was officially released Monday, despite reports of his imminent departure from Cleveland the previous Friday. AP Photo

Beckham is looking for his third NFL team, having been a first-round recruit for the New York Giants in 2014 –with shift N ° 12 global– from LSU. Any team that had claimed it via waivers would have had to assume the payment of the 7.25 million dollars that remained in their current contract with the transaction. Now, the wide receiver can sign with any team in the league.

Beckham is a three times selected to Pro bowl which was also designated as the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014. However, he has struggled to be productive in recent seasons.

In 2017, he was able to participate in just four games, two at the beginning, for the Giants, for a fracture in the left ankle that required surgery. After appearing in 12 games, all as a starter, for New Yorkers in 2018, he was traded to the Browns during the campaign break prior to the 2019 campaign. The move was surprising, because Beckham had played just one year of a five-year, $ 95 million deal with the Giants. Weeks before the move, the general manager Dave gettleman he had emphatically stated that “We did not sign it to redeem it”, although it was exactly what happened.

Your arrival at Cleveland meant a meeting with the also wide receiver Jarvis landry, close friend and former teammate at LSU. With the Browns, appeared in the 16 games of 2019, 15 of them as a starter. However, he was only able to participate in seven games in 2020 due to a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament of the knee.

In the current campaign, Beckham played in six games for Cleveland, returning from the knee injury, but also suffering a shoulder problem. He was deactivated for the Week 9 match, after it was reported that he would be released for the Browns.

“After careful consideration, internal discussions, and conversations with Odell and their representatives, we have decided that it is in the best interest, of all parties, that Odell play no more for the Cleveland browns”Said the general manager of the team, Andrew Berry, in a statement last Friday.

“We appreciate all your efforts and contributions while you were in Cleveland, but we reached a point where we had better move forward as a team without Odell. We are finishing the process to give Odell his release and we wish him the best as he continues his career. “

Beckham he had been excused from Thursday’s practice for the second day in a row, with both parties trying to find a solution, according to sources. TO Beckham He had been asked not to attend training on Wednesday, a day after his father posted a video on Instagram highlighting moments when the quarterback, Baker Mayfield, did not throw the ball to Beckham or lost it when it had no brand.

According to multiple sources, the head coach of Cleveland, Kevin Stefanski, addressed the team before practice on Wednesday and informed the players that Beckham He would no longer be part of the team.

In eight years as a professional, Beckham he has 88 appearances, with 84 of them starting, catching 504 passes for 7,062 yards with 51 touchdowns. It ranks No. 22 among active receivers in the NFL in yards per reception, two spots below Landry, and No. 31 in receptions, tied with Delanie Walker. In addition, it is in the 17th place, tied with Emmanuel sanders and Randall Cobb, on the list of receptions for touchdown of active players.

He also has five seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards, but he hasn’t enjoyed a double-digit touchdown receiving season since 2017, and he hasn’t had a single this season.

The Browns discussed a transfer of Beckham to the New orleans saints, according to Kimberley Martin of ESPN, but an agreement was not reached before the deadline of Tuesday of last week for transactions of the NFL.

Information from Jake Trotter and AP was used in the writing of this note.