Nintendo Switch is going to long, should Nintendo already think of a successor?

There is a fundamental difference between Nintendo Switch and the rest of the consoles in the history of the Japanese company: it will be the first platform that, in its sixth year, registers growth in its number of active annual players. The reality is that, no matter how many consoles you have sold, it is not necessarily indicative of the number of users who buy video games each year on your platform. That is why this fact is so important.

Nintendo’s financial report published on November 4 on the occasion of the presentation of results for the second quarter of the current fiscal year (Q2 / FY2021) left us with an additional document that is very interesting. Signed by Shuntaro Furukawa, president of the Japanese giant, the manager addresses his investors to explain and justify why should they continue to trust on Nintendo Switch.

The trend is clear: they will close this year with growth in active players.

“With these numbers, thinking of a successor to the Nintendo Switch seems unlikely to me right now”

It is of little use to boast of the 92.87 million units sold by Nintendo Switch in 19 quarters – Wii had 87.57 million by now – if your installed base of users is gradually abandoning its purchase predisposition. This is what happened from the fifth year on Wii and the sixth year on the almighty Nintendo DS. It will not be so with Nintendo Switch, which will close its sixth fiscal year (21/22) with growth in active players.

This data is extremely relevant to understand the present and the future of the platform, of the generation. The peculiarities of the Joy-Con console go beyond an encouraging figure when it comes to annual hardware distribution.

In the worst case scenario, an average of 45-50 million games sold each quarter.

That key – which has allowed years like 2020 and 2021 to have come out unscathed despite not having great headliners – are the titles evergreen, the term used by Nintendo to refer to those video games that, no matter how many years they have behind them, they continue to sell hundreds of thousands of copies every month. Only during this first half of the year (from April 1 to September 30), Nintendo has sold 93.89 million games; only 6.3% less than last year, marked by the presence of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. So how have they managed to sell so many games in a single semester? Simple: they have consolidated a total of 18 titles with more than a million copies sold.

“The need for more powerful hardware is clear, but sales don’t seem to indicate such a rush”

In other words: Nintendo Switch, unlike machines like Wii, does not depend on a small handful of titles, which dominate its global sales of softwareInstead, the distribution has been extended to a wider range of games; plus an emerging slew of hits from the third party, with special emphasis on bets such as Monster Hunter Rise, which exceeds 7.5 million copies in one semester.

The trend is that each year about 20 million new users arrive on Nintendo Switch, and regardless of the moment, the vast majority end up buying Mario Kart, Animal Crossing, Super Smash Bros, Mario, Zelda and Pokémon. It does not fail.

Nintendo has assured its investors that it will distribute another 15.72 million Nintendo Switches from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

This is the data that supports Nintendo’s main argument to convince its investors: the high number of active annual players who continue to invest recurrently in software. Last year they managed to register a total of 87 million users throughout the year, while this first semester alone they already have 79 million… With a distribution forecast of another 15 million consoles this second semester (which would bring the number to 107 million Nintendo Switches shipped at the end of next March), which can translate that into active players.

Avoid dying of success; or how to manage the popularity of Nintendo Switch

That sixth year of growth, at the expense of whether it can even become a seventh, underline what is repeated so many times by Shuntaro Furukawa, who already warned his shareholders that they were going to work to extend their presence in the market for years. They are barely in the “Ecuador”Of its life cycle.

Perhaps we are on the threshold of a model based on iterations, as mobile device companies do; or intermediate jumps like Game Boy Color. Even more recent cases, such as Xbox One X and PS4 Pro, which improved the visual fidelity and performance of a multitude of titles without breaking the generational cycle. All this, accompanied by a pandemic year that has hampered developments and the release schedule, invite you to think about a general extension for this cycle, which will last longer than usual.

With all these factors, added to a powerful catalog of exclusive premieres for 2022 and beyond, I It’s hard to think of a successor right now that will leave behind the largest active gaming community at this point in Nintendo’s history. in a domestic environment.

My bet is a model based on new reviews with small improvements, also internal (such as the desired change of chip that reaches 4K resolutions; the conceptually referred to as Nintendo Switch Pro), to sweetly process a generational leap that, surely, Nintendo is not in any hurry. in rushing.

References | Nintendo Financial Results Explanatory Material (Q2 / FY2021), pages 10, 11 and 12; Financial Results and Corporate Management Policy Briefing (Nov. 5, 2021), pages 4, 6 and 9.