Nicolás Freire would have given an order not to sing with fans

Much has been said about everything that happened in the University Olympic Stadium after the victory of Cougars in view of Blue Cross. It is that, with almost 25 thousand fans present in the stands, it was strange that the footballers did not approach to celebrate the historic comeback against the Machine with their fans, but it would have come to light who was responsible for denying him the song of “Goya “.

The relationship between soccer balls and The Rebel appears to be broken. Throughout the tournament there have been several fans who have asked for more from the University, something normal considering the performance. However, the link would have ended in a worse way in the match against Santos Laguna, in which the team was thrashed and not only received criticism, but the fans did not show their support to sing the famous song.

And, over the last weekend, the story went the other way. After turning the result to Blue Cross, Pumas players greeted each other and celebrated in the central circle, and when everything seemed to indicate that they would approach the stands to celebrate with those present at CU, the team went directly to the locker room. Although this is nothing new, the information that “El Sniper” shared in his column in “Record” is new.

According to the anonymous informant, the author of the phrase that indicated that the team would not go to celebrate with the grandstand would have been the captain, Nicolas Freire. “Go that the defense lacks emotional intelligence, because you can not fight with the fans for more criticism you have received”The journalist commented in his column, emphasizing the fact that the dispute between the two teams and fans has not yet been settled.

What is certain is that to move forward in the League, Cougars He will need the support of his public more than ever, something that was demonstrated in the games they played at home. With this in mind, getting a reconciliation before the Repechage match against Toluca will be of vital importance.