NFL ‘investigates John Wick’ after Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID

The Green Bay Packers quarterback could see how John Wick “plays against him” regarding his recent controversy in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers has been on the front page of every newspaper in recent weeks, as his recent positive COVID-19 case caught the attention of more than one person in Green bay packers and the National Football League (NFL).

It was recently met through Ian Rapoport, recognized insider of the NFL, that the highest body in American football is investigating John Wick, who now, in addition to dealing with winston betrayal, will have to face the policies of the NFl, and all thanks to the quarterback.

Yes, they are confused for sure. We clarify them. According to various reports, AR12 contracted the infection after attending a Halloween party where he chose to dress up as the popular movie character played by Keanu Reeves.

‘John Wick’ under the spotlight

A report from NFL NetworkSpecifically, it explains that Aaron Rodgers was not vaccinated, later he attended a press conference without using a face mask and then made an appearance at the aforementioned Halloween party.

In this way, ‘John Wick’ may end up complicating things for the quarterback in the NFL, since that same report indicates that both the player and the Wisconsin organization would face consequences after what happened.

