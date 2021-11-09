New Xbox Game Pass Game Announced Coming Soon

Today has been announced a new game for Xbox Game Pass. Dicey Dungeons, the elegant fantasy dice-based roguelite, hits Xbox this week. Starting on November 11, you will have the opportunity to play it on your Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, through the Xbox Game Pass service. Its creator, Terry Cavanagh, has revealed the news on social networks, confirming that the Xbox adaptation has been made in collaboration with Ratalaika Games.

Dicey Dungeons has been hitting a ton of different platforms in recent years. Although launched in 2019, it was well received at the time and has appeared on social media over and over again as more people have discovered it.

In this new game for Xbox Game Pass, created by Terry Cavanagh Chipzel and Marlowe Dobbe, you must fight monsters, find the best loot and level up your heroes to defeat the goddess Fortuna herself. You must readjust your carefully planned strategies in the face of the uncertainty of a roll of the dice. What’s more you can play with six different characters, each with their own unique play style and abilities.

For some players Dicey Dungeons is a mixture of Yahtzee with a turn-based role-playing game, in which the dice thrown at random end up determining what equipment you can use, when and how. The game makes very clever use of board game mechanics. And with the Xbox Game Pass, maybe more people will be encouraged to play Dicey Dungeons.