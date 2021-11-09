new model predicts the risk of breakage

A ruptured aneurysm quickly becomes life threatening and requires immediate medical treatment.

While aneurysms can appear anywhere in the brain, they are most common in the arteries at the base of the brain.

Unruptured intracranial aneurysms that do not undergo preventive endovascular or neurosurgical treatment are often monitored radiologically for aneurysm growth, which is associated with an increased risk of rupture. Nevertheless, the absolute risk of breakage aneurysm after growth detection remains unclear.

The main result was the rupture of the aneurysm. The absolute risk of breakage it was measured with the Kaplan-Meier estimate at 3 time points (6 months, 1 year and 2 years) after the initial growth. Cox proportional hazards regression was used to identify predictors of rupture after growth detection.

One year after growth detection, about 1 in 25 aneurysms ruptured. The risk prediction model triple S can be used to estimate the absolute risk of breakage during the initial period after growth detection.

In this study, the triple S prediction model was useful to estimate the risk of rupture after growth detection, which can serve as a starting point to discuss preventive treatment of aneurysms.

Symptoms

Ruptured aneurysm

A sudden, severe headache is the key symptom of a ruptured aneurysm. This headache is often described as the “worst headache” you can ever feel.

Common signs and symptoms of a ruptured aneurysm are:

* Sudden and very severe headache

* Nausea and vomiting

*Neck stiffness

* Blurred or double vision

* Sensitivity to light

* Seizures

* Drooping of the eyelid

* Loss of consciousness

*Confusion

Leaky aneurysm

In some cases, an aneurysm can leak a small amount of blood. This leakage (sentinel bleeding) can only cause:

Sudden and very severe headache

A more severe breakage usually occurs after filtration.

Aneurysm without rupture

An aneurysm without rupture may not cause symptoms, especially if it is small. However, a larger unruptured aneurysm can put pressure on brain tissues and nerves, possibly causing:

* Pain above and behind one eye

* A dilated pupil

* Vision changes or double vision

* Numbness on one side of the face

Source consulted here.