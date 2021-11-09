New documentary episodes about great icons of cinema in “Cycle of stars”

Film & Arts premieres new documentary episodes about great cinema icons in “Ciclo de estrellas”

Lima.- Film & Arts continues to premiere exclusively for Latin America a special series of documentaries dedicated to the greatest stars of world cinema. This month it is the turn of Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Day Lewis and Gary Cooper, on Thursdays, November 11, 18 and 25 at 7:00 pm

On Thursday, November 11 at 7:00 pm, “Daniel Day Lewis, the heir” premieres. The only actor in film history to have won three Oscars. Recognized for having worked with directors of the stature of Martín Scorsese and Steven Spielberg and for the dramatic intensity of their roles, and for being the only film actor to have won three Oscars.

On Thursday, November 18 at 7:00 pm he premieres “Hannibal Hopkins & Sir Anthony”. What destined this young man from Wales to become the embodiment of absolute evil when he took on the role of film’s most famous serial killer? How do you go from the bricks of Port Talbot, a poor and bleak industrial city, to the lush palm trees of Hollywood, California? This is what we will try to understand in this documentary that tells the lesser-known story of a well-known actor: Anthony Hopkins, after a career of more than 60 years with participation in more than 300 films.

On Thursday, November 25 at 7:00 pm he premieres “Gary Cooper, El irresistible”. Gary Cooper’s daughter, Maria Cooper Janis, talks about her father’s acting career, who did his own research on “who was this man he was going to portray.” Film historians Marc Wanamaker and Joseph McBride paint a picture of the actor and the man who won his first Oscar with Sergeant York and his second with High Noon.

The channel is available in Peru on Claro TV (channel 125) and DirecTV (channel 746).

