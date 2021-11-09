Netflix has in its catalog one of the highest-grossing romantic comedies by Adam Sandler

The pandemic for the Covid-19 has continued to wreak havoc and this third wave is likely to last longer than thought, so enjoying a good comedy does not hurt to have a good mood and what better than with one of the best movies of Adam Sandler, which is in the catalog of Netflix.

In 2004, Sandler starred Like it was the first time (50 First Dates), which was financed by $ 75 million and it was a total success at the box office, since it raised more than $ 198 million.

The story of the film shows the relationship between Henry Roth (Adam Sandler) and Lucy Whitmore (Drew Barrymore). He is a marine veterinarian who lives in Hawaii, who uses to woo tourists to have easy relationships that will necessarily end when they return to their place of origin. But one day when he carries out his routine and has breakfast at his favorite restaurant, he meets Lucy and does everything possible to meet her, but she ends up rejecting him.

While finding out more about Lucy, Henry learns that she suffered an accident that affected her memory and every time she sleeps she forgets everything she experienced the previous day, so the biologist will have to devise different ways to make her fall in love.

Fun facts

Although the film was released on February 13, 2004, within the film they joke that the baseball team Boston Red Sox they won the World Series in 2003, something unlikely, since the team had not been able to obtain the title since 1918, but as if it had been a prediction, during the games that were held October 23-27, 2004 the “Red Sox“They were victorious and ended with a” curse “of defeats.

Critics, for their part, rated the film positively, because on the screen the chemistry was felt between Sandler and BarrymoreMaybe because it was their second job together. They even won the award Best On-Screen Team in the MTV Movie Awards.

In 2019 a Mexican adaptation titled Like it was the first time with Vadhir Derbez and Ximena blunt.