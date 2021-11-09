NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is being bombarded by dust

Conceptual illustration of the Parker Solar Probe Image : POT

The historic mission from NASA to “Touching the Sun” has been met with a heavy bombardment of dust that has surprised scientists and has resulted in some fascinating new data about the increasingly hostile environment you find yourself in the Solar Probe Parker.

Launched in 2018, the Parker Solar Probe has completed nine of its 24 scheduled stellar orbits . Each orbit approaches the spacecraft increasingly to the Sun, allowing unprecedented scientific observations of the solar winds and the outer corona of our host star. The probe will end up succumbing to the intense heat and radiation of the Sun, but that should not happen for another four years.

Although we are still in an early stage of the mission , the spacecraft’s working conditions are starting to get a bit intense. Tiny grains of dust increasingly smash against the probe at high speed, resulting in plasma explosions and debris clouds. The constant collisions are having a measurable effect on the probe and its ability to do its job, but scientists do not expect these impacts to threaten the mission. These findings will be presented later this week at the Division’s 63rd Annual Meeting. Physics of Plasma APS in Pittsburgh.

It had already been predicted that the Parker solar probe would find interplanetary dust and that this dust could interfere with its scientific measurements. Other spacecraft, such as the Voyager probes, encountered similar environments, but the Parker mission scientists did not anticipate the high number and severity of the impacts, or the plasma explosions and the resulting damage in the probe (even slight at this time). The good news is that these observations are producing new scientific data. , while also proving that Parker was built to survive.

“These observations are ‘happy surprises ‘in the sense that impact explosions produce clouds of material so dense that we can observe the fundamental physics of the solar wind operating in a way that would not be possible otherwise ”Explained David Malaspina, a research scientist at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado, in an email. “They are also ‘ happy surprises ‘in the sense that the impacts thus far have not been great enough to overcome the dust impact shielding designed in much of the Parker Solar Probe ”.

G / O Media may get a commission

NASA specifically requested this research: review predictions of catastrophic dust damage in light of newly recorded data of the probe. The team investigated the largest dust impacts, those “that release the greatest amount of energy, disturb the spacecraft measurements more severely and [desprenden] most of the debris from the spacecraft, ”Malaspina explained.

Electric and magnetic fields, along with camera images, show plasma explosions and debris clouds produced by high-speed impacts with interplanetary dust. Graph : POT

The evidence of Hypervelocity impacts were recorded by the probe’s magnetic field sensors and onboard cameras. Harmful dust It is very small, measuring between 2 and 20 microns in diameter, which is less than a quarter of the width of human hair. But the problem is not the size of the grains, but the speed at which they hit the spaceship.

The Parker Solar Probe It is the fastest human-built object , with a heliocentric speed (that is, speed relative to the Sun) that reaches the 644,000 km / h . Dust particles smash into the probe at speeds in excess of 11,000 kilometers per hour, causing them to vaporize and then ionize on contact (ionization occurs when atoms separate into ions and electrons, resulting in that state of matter known as plasma). The resulting plasma explosion lasts less than a thousandth of a second. L ace more large generate debris clouds drifting away from the probe.

The team detected these disturbances in Parker’s electromagnetic environment, but the evidence from collisions were seen in the form of data artifacts. Scales metallic and Paint chips are dislodged during collisions, and this debris creates streaks in the images taken by the probe’s science and navigation cameras.

The total number of collisions now stands in the tens of thousands, and the probe has endured periods intense during which it has been hit by hyperdrive dust grains once every 12 seconds on average, according to Malaspina. Most impacts do not produce debris or dense plasma clouds, but the team was able to identify around 250 very high-energy impacts that occurred during the first eight orbits at the time. Parker sun.

The increasing volume of impacts grows in function of the speed of the Parker Solar Probe . Malaspina compared it to driving in a thunderstorm: “The faster you drive, the harder it hits the windshield,” he said. Even so, the measurements Density of dust in the inner solar system has revealed more dust than expected, Malaspina added.

To date, the impacts have not caused any catastrophic damage to the probe. The carbon composite shield eleven, 43 cm thick Parker’s has a lot to do with this, since the ship can withstand external temperatures that reach almost 1 377 º C . That said, an energetic particle instrument has begun to degrade; the impacts have blown a hole in the device, “allowing sunlight to reach the instrument’s sensitive detectors and increase their noise levels ”, explained Malaspina, who he is not worried. Even taking into account the higher density of the dust, “the updated predictions of probability of failure catastrophic suggest that there is a high probability, but not 100%, that the Parker Solar Probe survive at 24 planned orbits, ”he said.

This is great news, but the worst is yet to come. The last three Parker orbits will bring the probe closer to a distance of 6.12 million kilometers from the Sun’s surface, at which point its heat shield will be put to the test.