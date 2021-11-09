Motorola Edge 30 Ultra leaked

Motorola has been slightly missing from the mobile landscape for a few years. He gives us one of lime and another of sand with launches of all kinds that are not always interesting. Today we have very good news for all users who are fans of the brand: Motorola wants to make the most of 2022. The company has prepared a device that will present at the beginning of the year and that it goes for the most important terminals of the high-end range. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra It has leaked out and leaves us speechless.

Motorola will fully enter the high-end of 2022

Previous years we have seen Motorola be late, ramble between high-end and premium mid-range or use old processors to end up falling a notch below. Everything indicates that in 2022 things will change a lot, because from the beginning Motorola will bet on the high-end premium with its Edge 30 Ultra.

This device will probably be presented in January with a number of very interesting features. The most important thing is your processor, which will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 898, which has not yet been submitted. It will be accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage.

Motorola will also bet heavily on the photographic section using a configuration of 50 + 50 + 2MP. Your front camera could come with a 60 MP sensor never seen before on a smartphone. You will of course be able to record in 4K and you are expected to get above average quality.

A battery of 5,000 mAh and one 68W fast charge close this list of leaked features about the next device of high end Motorola. Details about the screen, the design, the connectivity and, of course, the price remain to be known.

Motorola for Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei …

With this move Motorola has a clear objective: compete with the big brands in the highest range. It will have the brutal power and probably a decent camera, so it only remains that you get the design right and also set a price slightly below the rest.

We could be before the turn of motorola to the dance of the most important devices of the year, something that was costing him in recent years. What do you think of this Motorola Edge 30 Ultra?