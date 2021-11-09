most chosen specialties in recent years

Aspiring MIR.

On January 29, thousands of medical graduates will face the exam MIR 2022, a test that will mark his professional future and that, after going through the hardest part of the Covid-19 pandemic, he returns to his usual dates. For this call, the Ministry of Health has offered a total of 8,188 places of the different specialties, which represents an increase of 2.5 percent compared to 2021. However, if the pattern of recent years is repeated, some of them promise to be chosen by the first order numbers and quickly exhaust the quota. This is the case of Cardiology or Dermatology, which have been two of the most demanded by the 10 best MIRs of the last five years.

In the last call, Cardiology, one of the MIR specialties historically most ‘fought’ among the first numbers of order, was chosen by Daniel Gómez, number one of the MIR 2021, as advanced Medical Writing. A specialty that was also awarded to four other candidates from the ‘top ten’. In 2020, Cardiology had to wait until number six to assign its first place, which was later also chosen by number seven and eight. In total, they were awarded three specialty vacancies among the top 10 candidates, the same as in 2019.

In 2018, four candidates from the top ten opted for this field, while the previous year, in 2017, it was again chosen by number one, Jorge Martinez Solano, in addition to three other candidates from the ‘top ten’. A statistic that makes this specialty the most desired of the latest best MIRs.

Like Cardiology, Medical-Surgical Dermatology is not usually missing in the pool of the MIRs with the best scores. So much so that, in the last process of allocating places, it became the second most widely accepted medical specialty among the top 10 with a total of two assignments. In addition, both in 2020 and 2019, Dermatology was chosen by the number one of the MIR.

Neurology, Neurosurgery and other MIR specialties in demand

However, Cardiology and Dermatology are not the only specialties that attract top-scoring candidates. In the last five years, Neurology and Neurosurgery They have also been present at the top of the list, awarding their first places to the best applicants.

Other specialties that have crept into the ‘top ten’ of the last five years have been Otorhinolaryngology, Digestive system, Pathological anatomy, Preventive medicine and public health, Anesthesiology and Resuscitation, Plastic surgery, Pediatrics, Radiodiagnosis and Hematology.



Internal Medicine, the great surprise of the MIR 2018

Internal Medicine It was the big surprise in the election of the first 10 places of the MIR 2018. Not only the number one, Miguel Aparicio, chose this specialty, but three more of his colleagues (number 2, number 8 and number 9) also decided to be internists in different parts of Spain. Although it is not usually one of the most desired specialties among the first order numbers, Interna was once again part of this list in 2017, when it was chosen by the third candidate in the promotion, as well as in 2020, when a place was assigned to the tenth candidate.