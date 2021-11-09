Mohamed Salah’s secret to having an enviable physique

Editorial Mediotiempo

In 2012, Mohamed salah came to Europe from Egypt after drawing the attention of FC Basel of the Swiss league, from there he had to fight to transcend in his career until he passed Chelsea and later to Fiorentina; however, that was when he reached the Rome in 2015 that stood out in the eyes of the world.

After two seasons, the Liverpool wanted to have him in their ranks and that’s how he reached the Premier League, achieving great sports performance, which he assures is due to the fact that he takes good care of himself physically.

He has even been seen lately with an impressive physique and the footballer reveals his secret to being in that enviable shape, he says it is due to a diet and his work ethic.

“Nutrition is very important, it is part of the game. It has helped me with my recovery, it has allowed me to sleep better and it has helped my body adapt quickly. My nutritionist says that since I have no fat in my body, I can eat whatever I want. I don’t drink either, so that’s okay, “he told CNN.

Dairy, legumes, all kinds of vegetables and fruits or chicken, are part of the base of your diet; although suddenly a craving is fulfilled, like an Egyptian specialty called kushari (rice, macaroni and lentils, topped with tomatoes, chickpeas and onions).

In addition to this, Salah is obsessed with exercise, trains with Liverpool, but does extra sessions weight training, plyometrics, yoga, swimming, among other activities.