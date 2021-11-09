MLS and Liga MX teams confirmed to play Concacaf Champions League 2022

The Mexican and American teams will be the possible rivals of Comunicaciones and Guastatoya in the next edition of Concachampions

With the end of the regular season of Major League Soccer 2021, the Confederation of North America, Central America and the Caribbean of Soccer (Concacaf), made official the participation of the US and Mexican teams, which join the six clubs of the Concacaf League. who got their ticket the week before and will face each other in the Round of 16.

The Colorado Rapids and Seattle Sounders join the New England Revolution as the MLS representatives for the international tournament, leaving a spot to be confirmed in the US league that corresponds to the 2021 MLS Cup champion.

Regarding the MX League, the four representatives are: León (Guard1anes Champion 2020), Cruz Azul (Guard1anes Champion 2021), Pumas (Guard1anes Runner-up 2020) and Santos Laguna (Guard1anes Runner-up 2021).

For his part, AS Cavaly of Haiti as champion of the Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship, will debut in the contest. It is the fifth Haitian team to appear in the tournament.

The last ticket to the 2022 Concacaf Champions League will be fought by the winner of the 2021 Canadian Championship that will come out of the final played by CF Montreal and Toronto FC

Concacaf League Qualifiers

With the eight teams confirmed and the two places pending, plus the six qualified clubs from the Concacaf League 2021, the 16 spots for the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 are completed.

It will be next year when the competition that grants the champion, qualification for the FIFA Club World Cup as a representative of the region, begins.