MLB Astros makes qualifying offer to Carlos Correa contract

On the afternoon of this Sunday, November 7, it was announced that Houston Astros would have made a qualified offer to Carlos Correa heading into the 2022 MLB Season. The Texans continue their attempts to keep the shortstop with them after he became a free agent at the end of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves.
MLB Network journalist Jon Heyman reported this day that Carlos Correa received a qualifying offer from the Houston Astros for $ 18.4 million and one more MLB season.
Heyman’s report adds that the shortstop would choose to reject this proposal as it would seek a better contract in the free agency market that is in line with its previously disclosed interests.
The Puerto Rican had previously commented that he was in search of a long-term negotiation and with a ‘juicy’ figure, since he considers that this is part of “playing where they value him and want him.”
Hours before this news, it was learned that the Houston Astros would have offered five MLB campaigns and $ 160 million dollars to Carlos Correa, a deal that he would not have liked either and that he would have plans to reject.
adda lavalle
