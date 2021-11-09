Message Caleb Plant to deceased daughter after losing to Canelo

Boxer Caleb Plant lost Saturday night to Canelo Alvarez In the most important duel of his career, he left his IBF super middleweight championship in the hands of the Mexican, but at the same time he won thousands of applause, for his dedication, determination in the ring and the level of competition he presented in 11 rounds that lasted the fight.

Caleb Plant came to the duel as the underdog, it was thought that he would be defeated early in the battle, but Saúl Álvarez himself After winning, he acknowledged that it complicated the task of getting the knockout in the first rounds.

Along with his dedication as a boxer, he had a flame lit in his chest that led him to be world champion, to face this fight and to fight like a great: the death of her daughter at 19 months of age.

Caleb Plant’s words after losing to Canelo Álvarez

Repeatedly, Caleb Plant spoke about his tragic history, suffering years ago the death of his daughter Alia, who was born with a strange disease, which conditioned her from birth with seizures, about 150 a day and subjected to extreme treatment for a little newborn.

After months of fighting in the hospital, pediatric specialists informed him that Alia could die, prompting Plant to promise that he would never forget her.

, that he would always be present and that the day he became world champion, he would dedicate that world belt to him.

Alia died in 2015, and in 2019, Caleb Plant faced José Uzcátegui, whom he defeated by unanimous decision to be the new champion at 168 pounds by the International Boxing Federation, an achievement that was more than sports, as he fulfilled his promise to his daughter.

Plant successfully defended the scepter three times until he was measured on Saturday, November 6, losing in a great fight after the first minute of round 11, by two attacks full of blasts that sent him to the canvas.

Plant lost with his face to the sun, and after the lawsuit, he did not forget his daughter, sending her a message posthumous that bristles the skin:

“I promised my daughter that I would be champion, but I know she must be proud of me, because I stood in the ring against one of the best in the world”Plant said.

Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Sports Nov 6, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Canelo Alvarez (gold / white trunks) and Caleb Plant (white / gray trunks) box during their undisputed super middleweight world championship boxing match at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

‘Canelo’ Álvarez reveals dialogue with Plant at the end of the fight

Also Saúl Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant They had a brief dialogue after finishing the fight, where the Mexican revealed the details:

“After the fight he told me that he wanted to keep fighting, that he wanted to continue. He also apologized to me and for what he said about my mother. He didn’t really mean it and he was really sorry, because he said it without thinking ”, Saúl Álvarez stressed.

What’s next for Caleb Plant?

Boxer Caleb Plant, will have to take a mandatory time-out after being knocked out, but with his show of talent and good taste in his mouth, he will continue his career at age 29, as a former champion, with a record of 29-1 and he will eventually charge back to win a new scepter.

