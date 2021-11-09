Meet the new ‘Manning Curse’ that attacks NFL players and teams

Peyton and Eli Manning continue to cause terror in some NFL teamsAnd that they have already been retired for several years, but their name is still linked to the grills thanks to the ESPN broadcasts of the Monday night games.

Basically each of the Manning brothers from their homes connects to a broadcast to analyze the Monday Night Football matches And they have some guests, NFL legends or active players, in fact, several have been on those broadcasts.

This is where the so-called ‘Manning Curse’ that was born as a new curse and It is similar to the one already famous to appear on the cover of the video game Madden and we are not talking about one or two coincidences, but many more.

Like the ‘Madden Curse’, in which after appearing on the cover of the video game, the following season the chosen player has a terrible year with his team, either due to performance or some serious injuries have fallen, but they are coincidences … or not? Well, now Let’s explain the ‘Manning Curse’.

The ‘Manning Curse’ and its effectiveness in the 2021 season

Peyton Manning had most of the NFL as a son, Eli had one Tom Brady (remember the Giants’ two Super Bowl victories over the Patriots) and now some teams will tremble with the Manning last name again.

What is the ‘Manning Curse’? Simple, we already said it’s similar to the ‘Madden Curse’, so, Players who appear as guests on Peyton and Eli’s broadcasts in Monday night’s game lose the following week..

And that’s no matter who they are or who they’re up against. There have been six players who have been attacked by the ‘Manning Curse’ because in this week 9 it was someone almost unexpected against the easiest opponent, in theory.

Josh Allen was invited in the Monday night game of week 8 of the NFL, for week 9 he faced the Jaguars, one of the worst teams in the entire league. They arrived as the highest scoring team and not only did they lose, but they could not score a single point, in addition, Josh Allen had a game to forget.

Work of the ‘Manning Curse’? It was surely a coincidence – or so we hope – because no one will want to go to the transmission of the brothers and the MNF. We are going to make a count of those affected by this curse.

Those affected by this curse: