Medicine and technology on the second day of the Sports Tomorrow Congress

The Camp Nou hosted this Tuesday the second day of the Sports Tomorrow Congress (WOM + N) 2021, the sports innovation congress organized by the Barça Innovation Hub, and dedicated it to two areas with a great future and with great room for improvement such as sports medicine and physiotherapy and the latest technological technologies that help improve sports performance.

One of the speakers was Alex Abrines, player of the Barça Basketball, who spoke about the new platforms that allow a closer connection with the fans and the use of analytics to optimize tactics and thus have a higher performance in matches.

In addition to Abrines, another of the prominent speakers was the specialist in sports medicine of the Barça club Eva Ferrer, who gave great details of how he treats the players of the Barça first team and that the implementation of technology is one of the keys to a good follow-up.

Marc Gasol and De Jong, on Thursday

Wednesday of the Sports Tomorrow Congress will be dedicated to sports and nutrition and on Thursday it will be the turn of analytics, with outstanding presentations by Marc Gasol and Frenkie de Jong.

