Matt Damon: “If I’m not a Boca fan, I can’t be in my family”

The actor Matt Damon spoke in the preview of the premiere of “The Last Duel” with Alexis Puig and assured that “I’m still a Boca fan” because “otherwise it could not be in my family ”.

In a pleasant chat between the actor and the journalist, when asked about his experience on the Boca court, Damon acknowledged that “I’m still a fan, of course.”

In this sense, he assured that “It couldn’t be in my family if it weren’t” and “I want to stay in my family “The actor who participates in this film in a great cast with Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck closed the issue with laughter.

“The craziest thing I’ve seen without a doubt was a soccer game in Argentina. My wife (Luciana Barroso) is Argentine, we went to spend Christmas 11 or 12 years ago. His family is a fan of Boca Juniors, which is a very popular team in Buenos Aires and was supposed to play in a final. I said to my wife’s uncle, ‘Hey, can we go to this game?’ And he got very serious and said, ‘We can go, we can go … without women or children.’ I said that?’. I was thinking of taking the boys and going. But I understood why when we went “, Matt Damon had recounted at the time when he witnessed Boca’s match against Tigre in the definition of the 2008 Tournament.

“Our team won, the other team’s fans were leaving and as they were lifting the trophy I said, ‘We should go.’ But we had to stay there because they needed time for the other team to leave the neighborhood. You had to give them about 45 minutes for that. When they let us out, they actually held us like some kind of cage, I asked ‘What do we expect now?’ And he told me that they still needed another five minutes for them to leave. It was really crazy, ”he recalled.