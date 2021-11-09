Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. together in a new project

November 04, 2021 – 10:11
Actors Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. join the cast of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film
The followers of the actors Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. are celebrating the good news that both celebrities have joined the cast of the hit director’s next film, Christopher Nolan: ‘Oppemheimer’.
Nolan has become one of the most important directors in recent years. However, it recently left Warner Bros after the failure of the movie ‘Tenet’ at the box office as a result of the current Covid-19 pandemic, so finally Universal Pictures reached an agreement with the director for its next production and little to little are new details of this project being revealed, which adds Downey Jr. and Damon.
The movie ‘Oppenheimer’ It will be Christopher Nolan’s next film where he will return to war stories, and will tell the life of Robert Oppenheimer, creator of the atomic bomb during World War II who will be played by actor Cillian Murphy, with whom he has previously worked in several of his films such as the trilogy of ‘The Dark Knight’, he also participated in ‘Inception’ and more recently was part of ‘Dunkirk’.
A report from the Deadline portal revealed that Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon join ‘Oppenheimer’, although the roles they will play in this production are still unknown, it has also been said that actress Emily Blunt would join the cast, although it has not been confirmed neither by Universal nor by the same actress.
So far there is no date for the possible start of recordings of this film, which could begin until early 2022 and it must be remembered that it is expected that in the near future the recordings of the film that will close the series ‘Peaky Blinders’ will begin. , which stars Cillian Murphy, so the recordings could be delayed until the actor is free from his commitments.
