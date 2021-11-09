Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. together in a new project

https://graph.facebook.com/v8.0/instagram_oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fp%2FCLc0QKRlpkj%2F%3Futm_source%3Dig_web_copy_link&access_token=EAAGZAH4sEtVABALITD1rPBIVmyLBzN6GnYbnDldNHP1cmys3hqnjjcjVGQv0syd4S8pcAFiHYjS44PTW4VPBPKmcZAl25i5ZCutyIuSSRo8z27tDwGZCMfbn4kZCdRaFS8b9XzHZCeUcu7L5ASw2VcTIstLvZBSzRQWvj6tunS6qQZDZD

The movie ‘Oppenheimer’ It will be Christopher Nolan’s next film where he will return to war stories, and will tell the life of Robert Oppenheimer, creator of the atomic bomb during World War II who will be played by actor Cillian Murphy, with whom he has previously worked in several of his films such as the trilogy of ‘The Dark Knight’, he also participated in ‘Inception’ and more recently was part of ‘Dunkirk’.

A report from the Deadline portal revealed that Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon join ‘Oppenheimer’, although the roles they will play in this production are still unknown, it has also been said that actress Emily Blunt would join the cast, although it has not been confirmed neither by Universal nor by the same actress.

So far there is no date for the possible start of recordings of this film, which could begin until early 2022 and it must be remembered that it is expected that in the near future the recordings of the film that will close the series ‘Peaky Blinders’ will begin. , which stars Cillian Murphy, so the recordings could be delayed until the actor is free from his commitments.