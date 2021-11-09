‘MasterChef Celebrity’ shines with his two expulsions and ‘Pasapalabra’ marks a season record

Related news

Although it was difficult for him to start, MasterChef Celebrity It has already been established as one of the great phenomena of the season. The culinary contest of La 1 was once again the most watched of Monday night, in a very special installment in which Arkano and Iván Sánchez left the kitchens.

According to Kantar data provided by Barlovento Comunicación, GECA and Dos30 ‘, MasterChef Celebrity achieved a 19.6% audience share, with an average of 2,136,000 viewers. It represents a new season record, and was the program with the most contacts of the day, exceeding 5.7 million.

Mediaset said goodbye to reality The last temptation, which this week jumped from Cuatro to Telecinco. The debate in which we discovered what had become of the couples once the recordings were completed in the Dominican Republic attracted a 13.8% of the audience con 1,429,000 viewers, almost doubling the usual data from the Monday debate that was broadcast on Cuatro.

Through this exchange of programs, the film was seen in Cuatro Hidden plan, starring Denzel Washington and Clive Owen, and who seduced a 5.4% share with 517,000 viewers. Better it was to the cinema of laSexta, because within The box office the film was offered Atomic, with Charlize Theron and James McAvoy and which attracted 707,000 viewers and a 6.4% share.

In Antena 3 Innocent still keep your usual data. On this occasion the episode of the Turkish series had 1,138,000 viewers and a 10.5% share, improving, yes, compared to the previous week, whose Monday was a holiday.

The most watched of the day was Antena 3 Noticias 2, as is the usual trend. On this occasion they reached a 22.7% share with 3,313,000 viewers. The most viewed non-informative content was Pass word, also on Antena 3, which set a season record. The Roberto Leal contest came to 2,866,000 viewers and a 22.8% share.

