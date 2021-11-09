Malcolm in the middle. Emma Stone and the episode in which she appears

Digital Millennium

Definitely Malcolm in the middle It was one of the funniest and most popular series during the 2000s. The humorous episodes of the production would make anyone laugh, as if that were not enough, some personalities made appearances long before they became Hollywood stars, including Emma Stone.

The actress who in 2016 won Best Actress at the Oscars, began her career several years ago and one of his first appearances in a series was in Malcolm in the middle where he appeared in episode 16 of the seventh season.

In this episode, the actress played Diane, a girl who along with her friends played a prank on Reese, one of Malcolm’s older brothers.

In the chapter titled Lois strikes back, Emma Stone and her group of friends decide to set Reese on a blind date with a girl. When the day of the date arrives, Malcolm’s brother realizes that the woman he would be dating is actually a pig. Diane and her friends take photos.

After the joke, Lois goes to her son’s school to ask the girls for punishment, However, he notices that in the corridors there are posters showing Reese and to the pig where they ask for votes to be the king and queen of the dance. At that moment Malcolm’s mother decides to take revenge.

In one scene, Diane (Emma Stone) is seen in her room, which has many dolls that the young woman collects., that’s when Lois decides to get revenge.

In another scene Emma is seen opening her locker from which several of her destroyed dolls come out, so the actress throws herself on the floor disconsolate.

Have you seen this chapter of Malcolm in the middle?

