Lots of PC games stopped working due to a bug with Denuvo

PC piracy remains one of the most serious problems in the industry. Over the past few years, companies have explored multiple avenues to prevent pirates from stealing their products. One of the most effective tools for that purpose is apparently Denuvo, an anti-piracy system that is highly controversial for affecting game performance. Now, users will have another reason to hate it.

During last Sunday, November 7, dozens of players turned to ResetEra, Twitter and the Steam forums to denounce that they could not play several titles available for PC. Attempting to log in reportedly resulted in the following error message: “Unable to connect to server, please check your internet connection and click retry.”

Thus, among the affected titles we can find Person 4 Golden, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Total War: Warhammer II, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Mortal Kombat 11, Wolfenstein youngblood, Planet Zoo, Guardians of the Galaxy and Football Manager 2022. It is important to note that many of these video games lack an online multiplayer component, so users could not even access single-player modes.

Denuvo was the cause of the problems

Of course, not being able to access video games caused the anger of a section of the community. The first theories indicated that the Denuvo system and one of its domains were the cause of the inconveniences that affected dozens of users during the past weekend.

Thus, a Denuvo spokesperson confirmed the theories in statements to the portal PC Gamer and he assured that the problem was a consequence of the downtime of one of his domains.

“A Denuvo domain was inaccessible yesterday afternoon. The problem was fixed after we were notified from our automatic control of the system. After correction, there were no restrictions or limitations for the players. Denuvo is working to implement additional enhancements to avoid such downtime in the future, ”said a spokesperson.

Of course, this situation once again highlights the problems of the anti-piracy system. Gamers have no particularly little reason to hate it, as it has already been shown in the past that it can negatively affect gaming performance. In addition, it demands a permanent internet connection.

But tell us, were you one of the users who couldn’t play? Let us read you in the comments.

